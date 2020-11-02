Injury Update: Four Texans Set To Return

In some ways, Sunday's Week 9 represents a must-win game for the Houston Texans. Heading to their divisional rivals the Jacksonville Jaguars, these two 1-6 teams will be fighting it out for pride, and the Texans will need all hands on deck if they are to leave with a win and positive momentum moving forward. .... not to mention Cal McNair's stated desire to stay alive for a playoff berth.

Thankfully for Houston, the Texans are set to regain two starters and potentially two backups in the coming weeks.

Starting cornerback Bradley Roby left their Week 7 loss to the Green Bay Packers with a knee injury, a costly loss as his replacements struggled to contain wide receiver, Davante Adams. Meanwhile, tight end Jordan Akins hasn't played since Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings after suffering a concussion and ankle injury.

"Yes, I think that they’ll be back," said interim head coach Romeo Crennel on Monday. "Today, we’re going to do a little work today. Not a full load, but we’ll be able to tell a little bit more about them today because they’re going to be out there working."

With fellow starting cornerback Gareon Conley still on injured reserve with no clear return date in sight, Houston cannot afford to be without Roby, so his return is timely, to say the least.

And while the Texans have managed in the absence of Akins, his ability after the catch makes him a valuable and reliable asset to this offense.

Elsewhere, the news was also positive. Crennel was asked for potential updates on safety A.J. Moore and tight end Kahale Warring, who are both currently on IR.

"A.J. and Kahale, they’re going to be activated," said Crennel. "That three-week window is going to be opened for those guys this week so they can start practicing and we can evaluate them. At the end of that three weeks, we’ll bring them to the 53 or we’ll move them back to IR depending on how they’re doing and where they are."

They join rookie WR Isaiah Coulter, who was also recently activated from IR to begin his practice window.

Assuming all three return to the active roster, they would provide depth on special teams and all have opportunities to back up at their respective positions.

Looking ahead, the Texans have a far more favorable schedule after the bye week than before. If they can beat the Jags, at 2-6 in a division that is still far from sealed they stand a chance at chasing pride ... and yes, maybe even chasing a wildcard spot.