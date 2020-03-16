Free Agency Primer: Texans looking for clear cut value

The new league year will begin in the NFL, and the Houston Texans are preparing to find the right fits for their organization. The Texans have critical roster situations to address heading into the 2020 season.

Before the window opens for teams to start negotiating with other players across the league, the Texans have worked to take care of their players, especially their special teams unit.

The 2020 salary cap with now be set at $198.2 million and the Texans will have around $46.472 million in cap space according to TexansCap.com to work with heading into the new league year.

This is the current situation with the cap with the recent contracts of Brandon Dunn (re-signed to a three-year deal), Ka'imi Fairbairn (re-signed to a four-year deal), Darren Fells (re-signed to a two-year deal), Phillips Gaines (re-signed to a one-year deal), DeAndre Carter (re-signed with a one-year deal), Dylan Cole (Texans place original round tender), and the recent signing of Bradley Roby (re-signed to a three-year deal).

When the new league year starts, the Texans will sign long snapper Jon Weeks (set to re-sign) and inside linebacker Tyrell Adams to new deals.

How are the Texans going into free agency? Here is an early look.

It is lining up as the Texans will be buying heading into free agency and trying to find players that have real value. Bang for the buck will be the Texans plan for free agency.

The Texans will stay vigilant on pass rushers especially ones off the edge. The organization knows they have to find help for a secondary that was hung out to dry too much last season. The pass rush was unacceptable late in the season and the Texans know that.

The Texans will monitor the cornerback market particularly Denver Broncos' Chris Harris, Jr., and the Kansas City Chiefs' Kendall Fuller and if they match up cost-wise. Fuller will cost lest Harris and with the Texans bringing back Bradley Roby on a three-year deal, they are less inclined to spend top-end money at the position.

Another spot the Texans will look at is the safety position on to team with Tashaun Gipson, Sr., and Justin Reid. The Texans play a good portion of their defensive sets with three safties and with the team moving on from Jahleel Addae, they will need another. A safety that has the versatility to cover the in the slot, in the box and deep will be what the team is searching for in the player. With both Gipson and Reid struggling with injuries in 2019, the Texans want to make sure they have a better plan in place if it happens again.

Don't expect the Texans to be too active with the running back market with their focus on the draft for that position. With both Carlos Hyde and Lamar Miller set to hit the free-agent market, the Texans will play is safe heading into free agency. It is not a position they are willing to cut a big check too.

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here