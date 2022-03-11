Skip to main content

Texans Free Agency Tryout: Broncos Ex WR DaeSean Hamilton Visits Houston

Houston has Brandin Cooks at the top of the wide receiver depth chart, and also believes in the future of 2021 rookie Nico Collins as well. But ...

Wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton, a Broncos fourth-round pick in 2017, needs a reboot. And the Houston Texans might oblige.

From 2018 to 2020, Hamilton played in 46 games, with nine starts, while catching 81 passes for 833 yards and five touchdowns. He never really became the weapon Denver was hoping for - and then he sustained a torn ACL last off-season.

That set back the 26-year-old once again - and precluded a planned trade from Denver to San Francisco before his injury in 2021.

This week, the Broncos waived him, and now he's a street free agent.

And that's where the Texans come in.

Houston has Brandin Cooks at the top of the wide receiver depth chart, and also believes in the future of 2021 rookie Nico Collins as well. But the Texans are looking for help in any way possible, from the upcoming NFL Draft in April to traditional free agency, with that window officially opening on March 16, to "street free agency.''

And that's where the 6-1 Hamilton - who was set to count for $2.183 million against the cap for the Broncos - but will now start over contractually - is worth a workout, which he is getting on Friday, per a PFN report.

The Broncos once saw something in the Penn State product Hamilton. So did the San Francisco 49ers, prior to his injury. Now it's the Houston Texans' turn to see if DaeSean Hamilton can be a viable contributor to the rebuild at NRG Stadium.

