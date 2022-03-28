Skip to main content

Texans Sign Free Agent WR DaeSean Hamilton To One-Year Deal

The Texans have added some low-risk depth to the wide receiver room

Wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton, a Broncos fourth-round pick in 2017, needs a reboot. And the Houston Texans have now obliged, after signing the 27-year-old to a one-year deal on Monday.

From 2018 to 2020, Hamilton played in 46 games, with nine starts, while catching 81 passes for 833 yards and five touchdowns. He never really became the weapon Denver was hoping for - and then he sustained a torn ACL last off-season.

deasean
Texans - Watson Cooks
nico catch tenn

That set back the 27-year-old once again - and precluded a planned trade from Denver to San Francisco before his injury in 2021.

Earlier this month, the Broncos waived him, making him a free agent.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

NFL
Play

Texans Draft Defense In NFL Mock - Pass Rusher Or Cornerback At No. 13 ?

In Pro Football Focus' latest mock draft, the Texans double down on defensive players

By Cole Thompson6 minutes ago
6 minutes ago
USATSI_17479791
Play

NFL Names Detroit Host City For 2024 Draft

Follow along with TexansDaily as we keep you up to date with all firings and hiring in the NFL

By Texans Daily Staff1 hour ago
1 hour ago
USATSI_17908034
Play

New Overtime Rules? Texans Lovie Smith Weighs In On Proposal

The new Texans head coach is not a fan of the proposed overtime rules

By Cole Thompson3 hours ago
3 hours ago

And that's where the Texans came in.

Houston has Brandin Cooks at the top of the wide receiver depth chart, and also believes in the future of 2021 rookie Nico Collins as well. But the Texans are looking for help in any way possible, from the upcoming NFL Draft in April to traditional free agency, with that window officially opening on March 16, to "street free agency.''

And that's where the 6-1 Hamilton - who was set to count for $2.183 million against the cap for the Broncos - but will now start over contractually - is worth the low investment one-year contact, which he received on Monday.

The Broncos once saw something in the Penn State product Hamilton. So did the San Francisco 49ers, prior to his injury. Now it's the Houston Texans' turn to see if DaeSean Hamilton can be a viable contributor to the rebuild at NRG Stadium.

NFL
News

Texans Draft Defense In NFL Mock - Pass Rusher Or Cornerback At No. 13 ?

By Cole Thompson6 minutes ago
USATSI_17479791
News

NFL Names Detroit Host City For 2024 Draft

By Texans Daily Staff1 hour ago
USATSI_17908034
News

New Overtime Rules? Texans Lovie Smith Weighs In On Proposal

By Cole Thompson3 hours ago
lovie deshaun watson
News

'There is Finality': Coach Lovie Smith on Texans Life after Deshaun Watson Trade

By Mike Fisher6 hours ago
NFL Draft
News

What Would It Take For Texans To Trade No. 3?

By Anthony Wood19 hours ago
NFL
News

Who Should Texans Target At No. 13?

By Cole Thompson23 hours ago
GettyImages-1237796024-1024x683
News

Texans Hold Private Meeting with CB Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner: NFL Draft

By Coty M. Davis23 hours ago
caserio logo
News

What Grade Do Houston Texans Get in Free Agency?

By Timm HammMar 27, 2022