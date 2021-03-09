Fuller Finished in Houston? Texans Let Receiver Test Free Agency

Will Fuller might return to the Texans, but he'll be able to test free agency first

HOUSTON - It was expected that the Houston Texans would be in the market for a wide receiver. The question was if it was going to be a top need.

It's starting to feel like it entering the week.

The Texans elected not to franchise tag fifth-year wide receiver Will Fuller on Tuesday, officially making him a free agent for the 2021 offseason. In return, Houston could receive as high as a third-round compensatory pick depending on a new contract.

In today's NFL, speed kills. As one of the most dangerous vertical options in the NFL, Fuller will be a hot name entering the offseason. ... meaning that Houston could be forced to open their wallets under first-year GM Nick Caserio if they want him to return.

Fuller's history with the Texans may always feel unfinished. That's in large part due to his breakout potential never reaching its final form. In each of his first four seasons, the former Notre Dame star missed at least three games with an injury.

READ MORE: Houston Texans 5 'To-Do List' Moves: Deshaun Watson And More

In 2018, Fuller played just seven games before suffering a torn ACL. The Texans still elected to pick up his fifth-year option.

The 2020 season proved to be Fuller's best. He tallied a career-high 53 receptions for 879 yards and eight touchdowns as the team's new top target. However, Fuller received a six-game suspension in Week 12 for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

Houston would lose all five of their final games, four of which were decided by seven points or fewer. The Texans finished 4-12 on the season and third in the AFC South.

Fuller will be suspended Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.

What is Fuller's market? Over The Cap values his annual salary at roughly $7.6 million, but we will argue teams will be looking to add a downfield option. ... making him arguably worth more.

However, the are the health concerns. Without playing a full season, franchises could be looking to have him join their team on a one-year incentive-laden contract before he cashes in by 2022.

READ MORE: NFL Tracker: Texans Mock Gets 'Best Safety' In Draft?

Houston could be looking to do the same. If they had elected to use the franchise tender, it would have cost $15.8 million to keep their homegrown star.

Houston still will have Randall Cobb and Brandin Cooks under contract for next season. Wide receiver now becomes a priority for the NFL Draft come April, though. Whether the Deshaun Watson situation figures itself out or not, the Texans need speed for whoever leads the offense as a downfield threat.

Fuller could return, but now things are on the Texans' terms. His 4.28 40-time speed will likely up his cost on the open market. And with Tampa Bay's Chris Godwin and Chicago's Allen Robinson now playing under the franchise tag, that value could rise even more.

Should this be the end, Fuller will finish his time in Houston with 209 catches for 3,110 yards and 24 touchdowns.

CONTINUE READING: Is LaMarcus Joyner To Texans An NFL Free Agency Match?