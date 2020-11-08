Fuller: Texans Trade Talk 'Sucked'; Watson Thrilled He Stayed

The Houston Texans have their second win of the season in large part to two teammates who are very happy to still be playing with each other.

Houston defeated Jacksonville 27-25 in NFL Week 9 powered in part by the tandem. Deshaun Watson hooked up on a 77-yard score with Will Fuller, marking the longest reception of Fuller's career and his franchise-record sixth straight game with a score.

There was, however, a chance the two would never get to share that moment though.

Fuller was shopped heavily at last week's trade deadline, but ultimately the Texans held onto Fuller as Tuesday came and went. The Green Bay Packers were the team most linked to the speedy wideout.

Fuller though, is no a cheesehead - much to the delight of Deshaun Watson.

"Nah, they weren't going to do that," Watson said when he was asked about Fuller's potential movement. "There would've been hell if they did that. For sure."

It wasn't fun for the trade target seeing the rumors and knowing the team could've moved on from the fifth-year wide receiver.

"To be honest, it really sucked," Fuller said. "Just being shopped around like that. Just giving this organization my all. Coming to work every day. Very unselfish player. Do everything they asked and then just to be shopped around - I did feel a certain type of way."

Despite the desire to listen to offers on Fuller's future, Houston didn't move on from him. Interim head coach Romeo Crennel joked after the win in Jacksonville that Fuller's performance is why he said he wanted a "deluxe nuts package" for Fuller, and not the peanuts being offered.

This is easily the best season of Will Fuller's career. He has only been hampered by injuries once, and that was way back in Week 2 against Baltimore. He's averaging the most yards per game of his career. He's less than 100 yards away from his career-high in receiving yards.

All of these impressive performances are coming as he plays out the final year of his rookie deal. Fuller is making just over $10 million this season.

The Texans will have a tough decision to make, again, on Fuller this offseason.

When asked if his representation will carry the feelings of the potential trade into the offseason, Fuller said he was focused on finishing this season healthy and helping the Texans win more games this year.

As for those eight remaining games, Watson knows the duo has more to come.

"I'm glad to continue to play with Will," the QB said. "We've been making a lot of big, big plays since I came in this league. Going to continue to do that as we continue to go the rest of this year and hopefully the rest of our career."