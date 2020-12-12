GAMEDAY: Houston Texans Look to Add to Chicago Bears' Agony

The Texans Are 4-0 Against The Bears. And Now? GAMEDAY: Houston Texans Look to Add to Chicago Agony

In Week 14, the Houston Texans have a chance to take advantage of a Chicago Bears team in disarray after losing six games in a row (worst streak since 2002). The Bears have been defeated by at least seven points in three of those losses.

Will the Texans add to the streak?

This is only the fifth matchup in history between these two teams. The Texans are 4-0 against the Bears.

NOTABLE STATS: Houston ranks second in passing yards per game (279.8), while Chicago’s defense ranks 17th in passing yards allowed (238.4). The Texans lead the NFL in yards per reception with 12.8.

RECORDS: Houston Texans (4-8), Chicago Bears (5-7)

ODDS: Houston is 1.5-point favorite and the over/under is 45.5 total points.

BETTING TREND: The total has gone under in six of the Bears’ last nine games and in four of the Texans’ last six.

WHEN: Sunday, Dec 13, 2020 at 12 p.m. CT

LOCATION: Soldier Field in Chicago

TV/RADIO: CBS, Sports Radio 610 (KILT-AM)

THE FINAL WORD: Bears defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano on quarterback Deshaun Watson:

"Unfortunately, we don't get to play with 13 players," Pagano said. "We'd love to, this week. That would be nice to always have somebody just assigned to him. Or 2 guys, besides the other 11."

HOUSTON FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

In addition to running back David Johnson, who is out due to COVID ...

Did Not Participate

Pharaoh Brown, TE (Concussion) OUT

A.J. McCarron, QB (Not Injury Related) QUESTIONABLE

Limited

Phillip Gaines, CB (Knee/Shoulder) QUESTIONABLE

John Reid, CB (Neck) QUESTIONABLE

Keion Crossen, CB (Foot) QUESTIONABLE

Brandin Cooks, WR (Foot/Neck) QUESTIONABLE

Jonathan Greenard, OLB (Illness) QUESTIONABLE

Full

Keke Coutee, WR (Knee) QUESTIONABLE

C.J. Prosise, RB (Illness)

Duke Johnson, RB, (Illness)