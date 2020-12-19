GAMEDAY: More Texans Won't Travel To Colts

If the Houston Texans are to pull off an upset at the Indianapolis Colts this Sunday, they will need their fringe players to step up and prove their worth as many fight for their futures with the team.

The Houston Texans have a great deal to prove this Sunday after a shambolic 36-7 loss at the Chicago Bears last week.

Just one week prior, the Texans narrowly missed out on what would have been a surprise victory against the Indianapolis Colts, meaning Houston shouldn't be short of motivating factors as they head to Frank Reich's Colts this Sunday.

Records: Houston Texans (4-9), Indianapolis Colts (9-4)

Houston's Keys To Victory: Time for backups to step up

The Texans were already set to be without a number of key playmakers with the likes of wideouts Randall Cobb and Will Fuller, safety Justin Reid, defensive tackles P.J. Hall and Brandon Dunn and cornerback Bradley Roby all unavailable before this week even began. Now though, the Texans have announced that a further four players have not traveled with the team and are out for the week.

Out

Phillip Gaines, CB

John Reid, CB

Duke Johnson, RB

C.J. Prosise, RB

This left Houston with just two running backs and three cornerbacks on the active roster, as they prepare for a tough Colts defense and a resurgent wideout in T.Y. Hilton.

As such, on Saturday the Texans elevated cornerback Anthony Chesley from the practice squad. Defensive tackle Auzoyah Alufohai and wideout Steven Mitchell Jr. were also both elevated from the practice squad, while linebacker Brennan Scarlett was activated from the reserve/injured list.

On offense, given their lack of depth at wide receiver, even with Brandin Cooks back this week, receiver Chad Hansen was signed to the active roster on Saturday. During his two games this year, Hansen has recorded 12 receptions for 157 yards, showing along the way that he is deserving of consideration for a roster spot by the next general manager.

And this is where these final three games of the season come into their own for many players. While there is nothing on the line as far as the team is concerned, there is a great deal on the line for many of the fringe players. With the growing number of injuries, suddenly there is an opportunity for many of these players to get some meaningful snaps and show the incumbent regime what they have to offer if given a shot.

Combine this with the aforementioned motivations of last week's poor loss and the prior last-gasp loss the Colts, and interim head coach Romeo Crennel shouldn't struggle to get his guys fired-up come kickoff.

Odds: The Texans are 7.5-point underdogs heading into Week 15, with the over/under at 51 points.

Gametime: Noon CT, Sunday, December 20

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana

TV/Radio: CBS, Sports Radio 610

Injuries

Texans: Cornerbacks Phillip Gaines (Knee) and John Reid (Neck) are both out, as are running backs Duke Johnson (Neck) and C.J. Prosise (Ankle). Safety Lonnie Johnson (Knee) was listed as questionable on Friday.

Colts: Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (Ankle), tight end Mo Alie-Cox (Knee), and offensive tackle Anthony Castonzo (Knee) are all questionable.

The Final Word

Houston should be in damage limitation mode as they head to Indiana. The reigning AFC South champions have looked anything but that this season, with a brief return to form between Week's 9-12 the exception, before consecutive losses against the Colts and Bears brought them back to the new normal.

As a whole, they are fighting for both pride and their jobs.

Only a select few are, realistically, safe in their position come next season and a strong end to the season could make or break the careers for a number of these players and staff as members of the Houston Texans.