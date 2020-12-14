'Garbage Decision': Why Didn't Texans Pull Deshaun Watson?

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans played their worst game of the season in Chicago losing to the Bears. With the games mattering less, the big picture has to be in focus. And on Sunday, somebody lost the focus as it relates to all-important QB Deshaun Watson.

Our own Cody Stoots and Houston radio hosts Landry Locker and Mike Meltser detail at length their concerns with Deshaun Watson's health, J.J. Watt's future away from the Texans, and the lack of young depth.

Deshaun's health is of the utmost importance and not taking care of him is a serious offense - maybe one that should carry lofty consequences.

Locker: "It's garbage. Romeo (Crennel) should be fired. Your job as an interim head coach right now is to oversee things and make sure they stay afloat. Make sure you can finish the season. It's to avoid bad habits from developing and it's to look out for next year and after that. Romeo Crennel failed miserably because he put the most important piece out there in jeopardy."

For his part, Crennel, oddly, seems unworried.

"If we let him get hit as many times as he did today, there'd be reason to worry,'' the coach said. "But the last couple of weeks there has been better protection, better attitude all the way around. And, so, if we can get back to what we've been doing, playing with the energy and effort we've had the last several weeks, then we'll not worry as much."

Crennel added: "He took some hits. We don't like to see him take hits, but hits are a part of the game.''

Keeping Watson safe is the priority now, but figuring out J.J. Watt's future will be an early decision for the next general manager.

Stoots: "If the new general manager can finesse a 'we mutually agreed to move on' that will satisfy most people. Mutually agreed to move on' meaning 'we've allowed J.J. Watt to go seek a trade.' And look, a trade isn't going to happen unless Watt is getting a new deal with a new team because no team is going to pay J.J. Watt $17.5 million dollars next year."

Watt, by the way, gave a clever answer to the issue of whether he's "thinking'' about his future.

"I'm always thinking about everything,'' the iconic Texan said. "I have a lot of thoughts in my head. There's a lot of hours in the day. I have plenty of time to think about many things. Right now, I'm thinking about what just happened and not happy about it by any close stretch of the imagination."

Listen to the podcast above or on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you find your podcasts.