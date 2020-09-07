Houston Texans cornerback Gareon Conley won’t start the 2020 NFL season on the active roster. And Lonnie Johnson Jr. might therefore start the season on the field.

Conley was placed on injured reserve Monday and under the new short-term COVID-19-era rules could miss just the first three games of the season due to his ankle injury.

The Texans believe they can depth at the spot and that might be accented by the elevation of Lonnie Johnson Jr. into a starting job

Johnson, a 2019 second-round NFL Draft pick, reportedly had a good training camp for Houston while Conley worked back from offseason ankle surgery.

The Texans figure to need all cornerback hands on deck in Week 1, starting with Bradley Roby, but continuing on with others, including rookie John Reid, The challenge, of course, is all about QB Patrick Mahomes and his Chiefs on Thursday night in Kansas City.

The 6-2, 213-pound Johnson, a product of Kentucky, talked in the offseason about his continued conversion from cornerback and about his focus on this task.

"I am just trying my best to do my part and not so much really worried about anybody else," Johnson said. "Just do what I can do to help the team."

The Texans also moved wide receiver Isaiah Coulter to injured reserve and with the two open slots did the expected and re-signed tackle Brent Qvale and long-snapper Jon Weeks

Next up: an attempt to do what some observers believe is the unexpected, with Lonnie Johnson Jr. preparing for the spotlight.