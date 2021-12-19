Skip to main content
    December 19, 2021
    Texans Rookie LB Makes Most Of Reps Vs. Jaguars

    Garret Wallow makes case for bigger role in 2022
    Gliding across the middle of the field, Garret Wallow made plays as the rain continued to pour. Sometimes he was bringing down Jacksonville running backs for short gains. Other times, he was meeting receivers in the open field. 

    The Houston Texans rookie linebacker simply made the most of his expanded role in a 30-16 win against the Jaguars. Snap after snap, play and after play, fans in TIAA Bank Stadium on Sunday couldn't help but see No. 32 somewhere in the skirmish.   

    Isn't this what Texans general manager Nick Caserio is looking for down the stretch? 

    "It's about taking little steps forward everyday," Wallow said. "I think he we can do that, we will be successful as a group. That's the most important thing, being successful as a group." 

    Wallow tallied a team-high 11 tackles filling in for both Christian Kirksey and Kamu Grugier-Hill. In the third quarter following a Houston turnover, the TCU alum broke free up the middle to bring down rookie Trevor Lawrence for a loss. 

    The Texans defense made Lawrence's day a nightmare. The Jaguars, who recently fired coach Urban Meyer, wanted to see if the No. 1 pick would improve under a new play design. 

    Things did not go according to plan. Lawrence was sacked three times for a loss of 21 yards. His wide receivers were credited with seven drops. 

    "We did a good job of keeping him in the pocket," safety Eric Murray said of Lawrence. "Once the pocket breaks down, that's where he makes some of his hey but he's a good player, he just needs some experience. He's going to get that."  

    Over the course of the season, the Caserio's first draft class has seen the reps expand. Quarterback Davis Mills took over as the starter in Week 14 and has improved over the past two games. Wide receiver Nico Collins is the de facto No. 2 receiver behind Brandin Cooks. 

    A pair of late-round selections -- tight end Brevin Jordan and defensive tackle Roy Lopez -- are factors in their respective roles. Wallow, another fifth-round selection, has primarily seen reps on special teams due to the depth at linebacker. 

    Once former starter Zach Cunningham was waived, Wallow moved into the rotation. With both Kirksey and Grugier-Hill on the COVID-19/reserve list, Wallow saw more playing time against the Indianapolis Colts and the Seattle Seahawks.   

    He figures to be a rotation piece for the rest of the season. Caserio and the staff might view him as a starter in 2022. 

    His teammates certainly do.    

    "He's learning his role each and every day," cornerback Tremon Smith said. "He's coming to practice early and it's going to pay off. He's going to be a great player for us moving down the line." 

