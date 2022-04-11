Gary Brown, Houston Oilers Ex RB & Cowboys Coach, Dead at 52
Former Houston Oilers running back and Dallas Cowboys assistant coach Gary Brown, who has been battling medical issues including two bouts with cancer, died Sunday.
Brown was 52.
He is survived by his wife, Kim, daughters Malena and Dorianna and son Tre.
Brown, a native of Williamsport, Pennsylvania, was a running back at Penn State. He played for three teams over eight seasons in the NFL before retiring in 1999.
After he moved into coaching, he was twice diagnosed with cancer, first when he was in his early 40s and coaching running backs with the Cleveland Browns. Doctors found cancer in his colon and liver. The second time came shortly after the 2019 season, when doctors found a malignant tumor near his pancreas.
How Do Texans Address Offensive Line Woes?
Regardless of how the Texans feel of their status, the offensive line must improve in 2022
AFC QB Rankings: Where Is Texans Davis Mills?
Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills is competing in an AFC loaded with dynamic talent at his position. Where does he rank?
Mock Draft: Could Texans Go All Defense In Top 80?
A recent mock draft has the Houston Texans going all defense in the top 80, but is this plausible?
Brown worked for the Cowboys from 2013-19 but was out of football in 2020 before joining the Wisconsin staff in 2021. He was a mentor to NFL rushing champions Ezekiel Elliott and DeMarco Murray.
Shortly after joining the UW staff, Brown explained how he had decided to live despite being twice diagnosed with cancer.
“When you’re sitting by yourself and you’re alone and you’re thinking about what’s next,” he said, “you really think about the things that could be taken away. Not only football but your family and your friends.
“It’s going to do one of two things to you. It’s going to eat you up and you’re going to fold up and go into a corner and die, or you’re going to fight.
“My parents raised me to fight.”