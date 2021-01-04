General Manager Interviews Start to Line Up for Texans

Seattle and Baltimore are two franchises who have emerged with candidates that the Houston Texans are looking to interview for their open GM Position

HOUSTON - The offseason is here for the Houston Texans after a dismal 2020 season came to an end Sunday with a 41-38 loss to the Titans.

The franchise's attention turns to finding the new leaders of their organization in a general manager and head coach.

The team has already interviewed internal candidate Matt Bazirgan, ESPN's Louis Riddick, and Malik Boyd of the Bills.

Now the Texans turn their attention to two successful franchises for their next set of interviews.

Scott Cohen has a lengthy history in the NFL on the scouting side. He currently works as the Ravens director of football research after previously being the team's assistant coach - opponent analyst.

He previously was the director of pro scouting for the Buccaneers (2013-2015), assistant general manager with the Jets (2008-2013), director of pro scouting for the Eagles (2001-2008), and assistant director of pro scouting for the Jaguars (1999-2001).

Cohen presents himself as an interesting candidate due to the lengthy history and variety of jobs he has held in his nearly 30 years in the NFL.

Houston is also set to talk with a member of the Seahawks' successful front office.

Trent Kirchner was previously the co-director of player personnel before he was promoted in 2020 to vice president of player personnel. He previously interviewed for the general manager job with the Colts and was on the shortlist for the 49ers and Panthers the last time those two teams had an opening.

Kirchner was originally a public relations and scouting intern being hired by current Seahawks general manager John Schnieder. After a short stint in Washington, he was a pro scout in Carolina before following Schnieder to Seattle. He has spent time in the pro personnel and player personnel departments.

In an interview with the Seahawks in-house media Kirchner said the Seahawks like "smart, tough, and reliable guys" which sounds a lot like the smart, tough, and dependable mantra Bill O'Brien and his staff pushed.

The Seahawks situation is complicated as the Detroit Lions might make a push for the Seahawks' current general manager John Schnieder.

Both situations are currently just requests to interview, but it is unlikely either will be denied as a move to the general manager position would be a promotion for both individuals.