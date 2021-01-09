Caserio On Texans 'Formula' On Defense

Newly appointed Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio is well aware of Houston's defensive deficits, and already is already planning additions.

It's no secret that the Houston Texans' defense was short on talent in 2020. Finishing bottom of the league in rushing yards allowed is evidence enough of that.

Thankfully for Texans fans, newly appointed general manager Nick Caserio appears well aware of these shortcomings, and he has a plan of action.

"I would agree with your assessment," said Caserio when asked by Seth Payne of Sports Radio 610 how he plans on rebuilding a defense that needs an infusion of talent.

"You have to be creative with how you put the team together," said Caserio. "There's no one formula that's gonna fit."

Given that the Texans don't have a pick in this year's draft until the third-round (thank you Bill O'Brien), every pick will have to be spot on, especially given the number of holes they have to fill.

Thankfully, his experience building through free agency with the New England Patriots should help here given that their draft history over the past two decades was patchy at best.

"There's multiple opportunities and multiple ways that you can add players to your team," said Caserio.

"There's no perfect formula when you go throughout the course of the league, throughout the course of history, good players come from many different shapes and sizes, many different areas, many different rounds, whether it's during a draft or even after a draft."

Caserio's awareness of Houston's defensive issues comes as no surprise given that, in his words: "Part of my process on a weekly basis (In New England) was to evaluate the opponent that we were playing in preparation for our games."

Thankfully, it appears he already has a basic plan in mind when it comes to alterations and additions that could be made that will benefit this defense.

"Just trying to find ways to create as many negative plays as possible when you look at the teams that are still playing," said Caserio. "When you start talking about turnover margins and takeaways, I mean the Texans were at the bottom of the league in takeaways, right? So, in terms of the turnover differential, try to create negative plays, try to give yourself additional opportunities."

Caserio is taking over a defense that was, at times, abysmal. There are talented players strewn throughout such as J.J. Watt, Zach Cunningham, Justin Reid, and Charles Omenihu. However, a few players cannot carry a defense and there is a great deal of work to be done if the Texans are to compete within the next couple of years.

Here's to hoping his plan of action proves to be a stroke of genius.