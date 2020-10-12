The Good And The Bad As Texans Defeat Jaguars

A collective sigh of relief could almost be heard emanating from NRG Stadium on Sunday as the Houston Texans recorded their first victory of the 2020 NFL season. Under the leadership of Romeo Crennel, the Texans defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 30-14 in his debut as interim head coach.

And on the whole, it was a vast improvement on the Texans we've become used to.

Offense

Some of the Deshaun Watson of old returned to Houston on Sunday as his offense was finally in a position to let the Clemson alumnus sling the rock. The 2020 NFL season had not exactly showcased a vintage Watson, maybe due to a struggling offensive line and lack of chemistry with his revamped receiving corps.

However, this was a vast improvement: 25 completions for 359 yards and three touchdowns are all season-highs for the two-time Pro Bowler, as were his two interceptions (but we'll gloss over that).

Wide receiver Brandin Cooks finally had his breakout game for the Texans, recording eight receptions for 161 receiving yards and a first touchdown for his new team. His speed and ability to create separation from defensive backs were on show as he was finally, in our opinion, utilized correctly by offensive coordinator Tim Kelly.

The first-year play-caller Kelley seems to be spreading his wings somewhat more now that he is no longer under the ever-watchful eye of former head coach Bill O'Brien. With an improving offensive line to work with, one that allowed a season-low one sack on Sunday, Houston was able to find more of a rhythm than previous weeks and used Watson's strength as a deep passer to his advantage, particularly in tandem with Cooks.

The run game also began to find its feet (pun intended), rushing for 129 yards, a season-high. David Johnson showed flashes of his former self, recording a season-high 96 rushing yards. He still has plenty of work to do if he's to get anywhere near his first-team All Pro form of 2016 and justify his base salary of $10.2 million dollars this year. But this was a fine "re-start.''

Defense

Defensively, it was a mixed bag. The Texans got off to a slow start and got gouged early in the run game by James Robinson. Thankfully, they managed to shore things up quickly, limiting the Jaguars to just 75 yards rushing, a season-low for Houston, and a vast improvement on previous weeks.

Backup linebacker Tyrell Adams had a game to remember in place of the inactive team captain Benardrick McKinney, leading the Texans in tackles with 13 including a tackle for a loss. Meanwhile, fellow linebacker and tackling machine Zach Cunningham also hit double-digits for a fourth straight game, with 10 tackles.

The Texans were helped along by two missed field goals from Stephen Hauschka and a fumble on fourth down by Robinson, which J.J. Watt recovered for Houston's first defensive turnover of the season.

Getting over this hump was a big boost for the defense, which recorded a further takeaway after outside linebacker Jacob Martin managed to strip-sack Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew.

With two further sacks from linebackers Whitney Mercilus and Cunningham, the Texans had five quarterback hits on the day.

Pass-rushing is an area in which the Texans have struggled, and that continued in Week 5. Watt is the lone persistent issue for offensive linemen to worry about in the pass rush, and as such he's constantly being either held or heavily-blocked.

Houston needs the front seven to step up and get after the quarterback if the Texans are to build on this week's improvements moving forward.

Sticking with the passing game, it was another mixed bag from Houston's secondary. Safety Justin Reid and cornerback Bradley Roby both had strong efforts. However, as a unit, they ultimately allowed 301 yards and two touchdowns through the air and their inconsistent performances across the board are concerning.

The return of cornerback Gareon Conley from injured reserve cannot come soon enough.

Overall

It is easy to be overzealous in praising the Texans given that this was a vast improvement on previous weeks. There are still plenty of issues, and they were playing a Jaguars team that has now lost four straight and is riddled with injuries.

But ultimately, you can only play whoever is across from you, and the Texans took full advantage. After a slow start, they showed a level of confidence that has been missing for most of this season and did improve in most areas.

Post-game there was a sense of relief and excitement from the players that was a breath of fresh air given the seemingly frustrated vibe that they had been giving off in recent weeks. Crennel is clearly respected and liked by the players, who all enjoyed a post-game celebratory dance from the sprightly 73-year old.

They will surely be hoping to build off of Sunday's performance and make these dances a weekly occurrence for the rest of the season.