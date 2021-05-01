Grading Nico Collins: Texans Draft Pure Deep Threat

The Houston Texans took many by surprise, trading up back into the third round to pick Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins 89th overall. What grade does this pick deserve?

The Houston Texans took many by surprise when they elected to trade up back into the third round to pick Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins 89th overall.

In exchange, the Carolina Panthers received Houston's fourth-round pick (109), a fifth-round pick (158) and a 2022 fourth-round pick.

On the surface a costly trade for the Texans, but keeping in mind that there have been multiple news outlets stating that teams are keen to trade out of the later rounds this year given the relatively small number of players eligible, it could be worse.

Collins brings a physicality and big build currently lacking in the Texans wide receiver corps. A 6'4" 215-pound target, Collins has the potential to be a great value pick here late in the third round.

Unlike Houston's earlier pick in Stanford quarterback Davis Mills, Collins fills an immediate need. While the Texans have set of receivers with Brandin Cooks and Randall Cobb with potential, but Houston didn't have a matchup nightmare like Collins whose not only tall and rangy but fast and productive.

With Will Fuller now in Miami, Houston needed someone who could act as a pure deep threat opposite Cooks. Collins has that potential and much more.

Trading up for Collins doesn't affect his grade because he should be a solid fit.

And dare we say it... He's almost identical in size to Texans legend Andre Johnson.

Grade A