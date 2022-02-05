Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Moving to Tennessee, ‘Open’ to Titans Trade: Rumor

(Maybe the two ESPNs in Nashville should compare notes?)

The annual reading of Aaron Rodgers tea leaves is on.

In Denver, there is thought that on the heels of the Broncos hiring Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as head coach, a “package deal” trade can’t be far behind.

But how about instead of a move to the Mile High City, a move to Music City?

There have been rumors that the oft-disgruntled Rodgers has told his Packers teammates that he won't be back in 2022. That feeds more tea-leaves reading, which includes rumors that the veteran QB and three-time NFL MVP is 'open' to joining the Tennessee Titans after purportedly buying land upon which to build a home there.

ESPN Nashville (radio) is reporting that Rodgers has purchased land in Tennessee and connected the QB to the Titans.

There is sense to the connection. The Titans are an almost-powerhouse, the Houston Texans’ AFC South rival having earned the No. 1 seed before their recent playoff flop.

Aaron Rodgers over Ryan Tannehill? Sensible.

But ...

"Ryan’s our quarterback," Titans GM Jon Robinson said at the Senior Bowl. "He’s made a lot of plays for us. He’s a great leader. He’s extremely tough. Love what Ryan brings to our football team, love what he stands for. We’re looking forward to him getting back in there, and getting back on track, and keeping this thing rolling."

And one more "but'': ESPN Nashville (digital) reported Friday that Tennessee doesn't consider Rodgers to be an option for them at quarterback and that they intend to stick with Tannehill.

(Maybe the two ESPNs in Nashville should compare notes?)

How meaningful is the real estate thing? Sports superstars can afford multiple homes. But just as the folks in Denver like to note that Rodgers’ fiancee, actress Shailene Woodley, is from Colorado, there can be significance to setting up housekeeping in Tennessee, which is not quite Malibu, Aspen or Miami when it comes to a place for a jock’s second home.

Aaron Rodgers in the AFC South is not optimal for the likes of the Texans. But the Titans, despite their denials, might be a Rodgers away from the biggest move of all - a Super Bowl.