Green Light: Will Fuller Is Active For the Texans Against The Titans

The Houston Texans will get a much-needed boost with the return of Will Fuller, V to the wide receiver group. The Texans have been protecting Fuller and his suspect hamstring since injuring it in week seven.

Wide receiver Keke Coutee is inactive which speaks to where the Texans feel Fuller's health is leading into their matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

With Fuller limited the entire week of practice, the Texans continue played his status close to the vest. This season, Fuller has 42 receptions for 598 yards and three touchdowns in 9 games.

Texans Inactives vs the Titans

WR Keke Coutee WR Steven Mitchell, Jr. S Mike Adams CB Cornell Armstrong RB Taiwan Jones DE Joel Heath NT Eddie Vanderdoes

