Texans' Will Fuller to Miss Wild Card Game vs. Bills With Groin Injury

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans will face the Buffalo Bills in their playoff matchup without wide receiver Will Fuller, their best deep threat. Considered a game-time decision earlier in the week, Fuller could not get healthy in time Saturday's game, at 3:35 p.m. local time.

This will be the second playoff game that Fuller has missed in his career after not playing last season against the Indianapolis Colts due to a torn ACL.

This season Fuller has 49 receptions for 670 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games for the Texans. Fuller averaged 13.7 yards per catch and he played 53% of the Texans’ offensive snaps during the regular season.

