The Houston Texans will face the Buffalo Bills in their playoff matchup without wide receiver Will Fuller, their best deep threat. Considered a game-time decision earlier in the week, Fuller could not get healthy in time Saturday's game, at 3:35 p.m. local time.

This will be the second playoff game that Fuller has missed in his career after not playing last season against the Indianapolis Colts due to a torn ACL.

This season Fuller has 49 receptions for 670 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games for the Texans. Fuller averaged 13.7 yards per catch and he played 53% of the Texans’ offensive snaps during the regular season.

