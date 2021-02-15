'Grow Up!' What Texans Defense Must Do Without Watt

"Forever'' is now gone, as it relates to Watt. But "knowledge'' and "speed'' and "elevation''? That's still needed in Houston. Maybe it'll just take some quick "growing up.''

The first J.J. Watt issue, out of respect to his greatness, is where his "cut-and-courtesy'' release from the Houston Texans will take him.

Green Bay, a source tells us, is a mostly likely scenario.

The second Watt-related issue is who the Texans can add to the roster, via free agency, that might pick up the slack for the Watt-less Texans in 2021. See below; we've named names.

But also on the agenda: Have the people in charge around here constructed a roster that boasts somebody, anybody, who can pick up some of the slack for the departed three-time Defensive Player of the Year?

“We’re all going to step up our game, guys like me and Ross Blacklock,” Charles Omenihu told the Houston Chronicle. “It’s the next-man-up mentality that J.J. taught us and we’re all going to have to grow up a little bit faster.”

Houston's 4-12 record can be blamed on many things. The underperformance of the team’s defensive line, even with the presence of Watt, is on that list. Omenihu was a 2019 fifth-round pick who last year registered four sacks, finishing right behind Watt in that category. Blacklock was a second-round rookie last year who did not make substantial contributions.

It is now their turn.

'We had a lot of conversations, me and J.J.,'' Omenihu said. "He gave me little pointers. That elevated me. It helped me see things a little faster. He traded knowledge. You saw me and him grow closer. J.J. helped me with my game. I told him I’m forever grateful.”

