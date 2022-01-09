'Growing Pains': Texans Evaluation Begins as Season Ends in Tight Loss to Titans

The Mediocrity Carousel goes 'round and 'round ...And the Texans can't remove themselves from it.

Houston Texans coach David Culley talked a bit ago before Sunday's NFL Week 18 regular-season finale at NRG Stadium against the Titans about his program's "growing pains.''

"I've learned to be ahead of those things," Culley said. "I just feel more comfortable doing those kinds of things, and we’re growing as we go."

The first-year coach's use of the word "comfortable'' is, in context, understandable. But Titans 28, Texans 25 here means nobody should be "comfortable.'' And "growing pains'' is only a short-term excuse.

TexansDaily.com reported this weekend that while Houston management might be expected to retain Culley despite the team's 4-13 season, there will be a "detailed review taking into account the performance of Culley and assistants, as well as how they operated in a difficult rebuilding situation with an overhauled roster.''

Furthermore, we are naming names about a theoretical replacement in New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

In fairness to Culley this year - and in fairness to any heir - these Texans could not be expected to make huge progress immediately following the failure of the Bill O'Brien era. O'Brien, by the way, is a candidate for the head-coaching vacancy with the Jacksonville Jaguars, so the Coaching Carousel goes 'round and 'round ...

And the Texans need to remove themselves from it.

The Texans had won two of their previous three games, including an impressive upset victory over the heavily-favored Los Angeles Chargers. And in a sense, this effort was impressive, too - no slouching around in some passive-aggressive display of discontent with Culley.

But they entered the weekend ranked 30th in scoring offense, averaging just 15.9 points per game, last in rushing offense and had the 29th-ranked defense.

So there were going to be limitations.

Is rookie quarterback Davis Mills part of the problem or part of the solution? His first productive play here was a flea-flicker, a piece of fun-but-desperate trickery that resulted in a Moore TD ... but it came with Houston down 21-0 in the third period. Lipstick on a pig. ... though Mills finished 23 of 33 with 301 yards and three TDs - a fine showing in the end, though not a match for Ryan Tannehill's four Titans TD throws.

Is offensive coordinator Tim Kelly - Culley's guy, "100 percent'' - problem or solution?

Is GM Nick Caserio, who has a great deal of leeway here, problem or solution? Danny Amendola had seven catches for 113 yards and two TDs, but ... that's stop-gap stuff.

The defense, under defensive coordinator Lovie Smith, has excelled at creating turnovers, entering Sunday with a plus-three turnover differential and 17 interceptions. But against the playoff-bound Titans?

Ah, those four Tannehill TD passes allowed.

Maybe the Texans - if not Culley - were doomed from the start of 2021 when three-time Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson's trade request was coupled with his legal entanglements. Maybe the cure-all, for the GM, the coach, the franchise and the roster, is the coming trade of Watson, with the club now establishing a new deadline for shipping him off.

The 2021 established discipline, but it didn't add up to wins.

They talk about "growth,'' but it didn't add up to wins.

They talk about "comfort'' ... and the Houston Texans, as evidenced again here, have earned none of that.