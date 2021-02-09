Guess Who? Two Texans Make PFF Top 101

Two Houston Texans have made Pro Football Focus' Top 101 Players of 2020, and you'll never guess who ...

6 - Deshaun Watson, QB

Yes, the wantaway quarterback finished sixth overall and deservedly so. Watson was not the highest-ranking quarterback, however, with Aaron Rodgers coming in second and Tom Brady fourth.

In 2020 Watson made his third Pro Bowl after he led the NFL in passing yards (4,823), yards per attempt (8.9), and yards per completion (12.6). He also passed for 33 touchdowns to just seven interceptions and rushed for a further 444 yards and three touchdowns.

All of this, with next to no run game to back him up, a receivers room that got thinner as the year went on, and an offensive line that allowed him to be sacked 49 times.

A tough season to watch for Texans fans, except when Deshaun was left to his own devices. He was decisive, smart with the ball, and accurate.

Good thing they signed him to an extension just five months ago ...

49 - J.J. Watt, DE

The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year may not have had a statistically mindblowing year, but his presence was felt as much as ever in 2020. On a defense that struggled run blocking and creating much of a pass-rushing presence outside of Watt, he was forced to take up even more of the burden.

Despite being double-teamed so heavily and having to work with little support at times, he still managed to win 22% of his pass rushes as an edge defender (8th in the NFL), and 29% of his run stops as an edge defender (6th in the NFL).

He played all 16 games for just the second time in five years recording one interception, seven defended passes, 52 combined tackles, two forced fumbles, and five sacks.

