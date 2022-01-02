Halftime: Texans Lead 49ers

The Houston Texans enter halftime 7-3 up against the San Francisco 49ers thanks to a Desmond King interception and Davis Mills touchdown drive.

The Houston Texans enter the half at Levi's Stadium 7-3 up against the heavily-favored San Francisco 49ers thanks to a Desmond King interception.

After an uneventful start to the game, rookie quarterback Trey Lance attempted to thread the ball to tight end George Kittle on first-and-10 at their 45-yard line with 9:24 to go in the second quarter. However, King was in the right spot at the right time and recorded his third interception of the year, going on to gain some extra yardage before being pushed out of bounds at San Francisco's 35.

However, both defensive end Jonathan Greenard and safety Justin Reid were penalized during the return, with Reid's accepted and enforced at Houston's 30. Rookie quarterback Davis Mills and the Texans' offense subsequently took over at their own 20-yard line.

Mills pushed the Texans 80 yards on a 14-play drive that took 7:15. The drive culminated in an eight-yard touchdown pass to star wide receiver Brandin Cooks, with Ka'imi Fairbairn converting the extra point.

Both Cooks and Fairbairn make their returns this week after missing the LA Chargers game due to the COVID-19 protocol.

A couple of three-and-outs ensued by both teams before kicker Robbie Gould got the 49ers on the board with a 37-yard field goal to end the half.

As of halftime, Mills is 11 of 15 for 79 yards and a touchdown and the Texans have 44 yards rushing. Lance is 10 of 13 for 105 yards and an interception.

Houston is seeking its third consecutive win.