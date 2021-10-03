Halftime: Texans Offensive Offense - A Poor Start

The Houston Texans head into the break at the Buffalo Bills down 16-0 with little to be proud of on offense.

A cynic would not be able to resist: If it's lackluster offense and predictable play-calling you're after, then today's Houston Texans are for you!

The Texans head into the half 16-0 down at the Buffalo Bills in Sunday's Week 4 matchup and unless coach David Culley and company make some major changes, this could be a rough afternoon.

Quarterback Davis Mills got off to a solid start to his NFL career last week against the Carolina Panthers, but today he's looked every bit the third-round rookie you'd expect to see.

His low-light: fumbling a slippery ball on the first drive of the game during the torrential rain, followed by an interception later in the first quarter... and a second toward the end of the half.

At the half, Mills is 1 of 7 for three yards, zero touchdowns, and two interceptions. He's been sacked three times for a loss of 26 yards.

Offensively as a whole after losses, the Texans have totaled just eight yards on offense.

A key area they must improve if they are to rescue this game is the performance of the offensive line. So far they have failed to hold back a rampant Bills defense. Mills has had next to no time to work for the most part, while their inability to block on the interior has hampered them from establishing any kind of run game.

Tim Kelly's play-calling - the cynic might say - hasn't helped either.

The use of multiple tight ends to 'help' establish the run has been an unmitigated failure thus far and has done little more than signal to the Bills that Houston intends to pound the ball down the gut again, and again ...

The cynic will argue: If they want to turn this around, Kelly needs to delve deep into the playbook for a few surprises, and offensive line coach James Campen needs to wake up his unit.

