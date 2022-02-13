Hall of Famer Dubs Texans' Smith a 'Leader of Men'

Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher was among multiple former Chicago Bears to rave about Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith.

The reaction to Lovie Smith's appointment as the fifth head coach of the Houston Texans may have been mixed in the press, but current and former players have rallied around the news - including a few league legends.

During his nine years as head coach of the Chicago Bears, Smith went 81-63, had five winning seasons, three NFC North titles, one Super Bowl appearance, and one NFL Coach of the Year award.

One key member of Smith's defense during his tenure was Hall of Fame linebacker, Brian Urlacher - who won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award while under Smith.

"It's great for the Houston Texans number one," Urlacher said, per the Houston Texans. "It's great for football to have him back as the head coach. He's a great leader of men. Our whole team looked up to him. He's one of those guys where you do not want to let him down: not because you're scared to get in trouble, but because [of] the type of man he is."

But while his players never wanted to let him down, this doesn't mean he's not approachable. Look no further than what return specialist and 2022 Hall of Fame nominee Devin Hester had to say about Smith.

"He was the type of coach that was willing to hear what the players had to say and how the players felt," Hester said. "There was never a time where I was uncomfortable to go to coach Lovie about a problem. Coach Lovie was one of those guys where his door was always open to every player."

So, what type of football should Texans fans expect from their new defensively-minded head coach? Well, fellow Bears linebacker and three-time All-Pro Lance Briggs said to expect them to play: "Fast, play physical, take the ball away."

"A physical run game and a threat in the pass. Special teams will play a major factor in the success of the Texans. Every time his teams break, they break on 'World Champs'. Speak it into existence. Beat your rivals, win the AFC South, win the conference, World Champs. Big Sandy, Texas-style!"

For a team that, it could be argued, has lacked a consistent vision in recent years, "Big Sandy, Texas-style" could be an exciting change of pace.