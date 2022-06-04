Skip to main content

'Happy Ending': Texans Ex Deshaun Watson Attorney Rusty Hardin Tries to Explain

“I don’t know how many men are out there now that have had a massage that perhaps occasionally there was a happy ending,” attorney Rusty Hardin told the hosts.

Cleveland QB Deshaun Watson is still waiting for the NFL to conclude its investigation of allegations of sexual misconduct. In the meantime, his attorney is making controversial headlines.

“I don’t know how many men are out there now that have had a massage that perhaps occasionally there was a happy ending,” attorney Rusty Hardin told the hosts on Houston SportsRadio 610's Payne & Pendergast Show. “Maybe there’s nobody in your listening audience that that ever happened to. I do want to point out, if it has happened, it’s not a crime. OK? 

"Unless you are paying somebody extra or so to give you some type of sexual activity, it’s not a crime. ... Doing something or saying something or being a way that makes you uncomfortable is not a crime.''

While Tony Buzbee, the attorney representing the 23 women who are accusing former Houston Texans star Watson of sexual misconduct during massage sessions, suggests that Hardin just "single-handedly'' botched his client's case, Hardin is trying to clarify. From his statement:

"Deshaun Watson did nothing wrong. And as two grand juries have made clear, Deshaun did nothing illegal. Deshaun has always acknowledged consensual sexual activity with three of the plaintiff massage therapists after massages. And Deshaun has repeatedly sworn under oath that he did not force any of his accusers to have sexual contact.

"On a Houston radio show interview today, I mentioned that a massage that has a “happy ending” is not illegal, meaning it is not illegal for someone to have consensual sex with a therapist after a massage unless the sex is for pay.

"Deshaun did not pay anyone for sex. I was using the term hypothetically and not describing Deshaun’s case. ... I was not talking about what Deshaun did or did not do or expected or did not expect.”

While the Texans have moved on at QB with Davis Mills, the Browns, having engineered a blockbuster trade to acquire the three-time Pro Bowler Watson, now wait on an NFL ruling regarding possible punishment.

