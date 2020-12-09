Harbaugh? Swinney? Five Coaches Texans Should Avoid

Harbaugh? Swinney? There's plenty of success on this list of five, but we say not many that could succeed with the Houston Texans

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans need a new head coach and they should leave no stone unturned as they search for their next leader.

There are however a few candidates that, to us, don't make sense for the Texans on a variety of levels.

These five coaches should not be considered for the head coaching job in Houston.

Romeo Crennel, Houston Texans interim head coach

Romeo Crennel has done a fine job taking over for the fired Bill O'Brien but he shouldn't warrant any consideration for the job.

He has a poor record as a head coach, 28-55, from his previous two stops in Cleveland and Kansas City. He hasn't done anything incredible since taking over in Houston that would make the Texans want to keep him in the head coach role. He's mismanaged timeouts and the clock recently which was a huge issue with O'Brien.

Most of all, it doesn't inspire hope. Change is necessary with the Texans. Crennel is a good coach who has had a great career. He has a use for a football team, just not as a head coach.

Dabo Swinney, Clemson head coach

Sure, it would make for a heart-warming story or two to see Swinney and his college championship quarterback Deshaun Watson reunite, but let's get real about Swinney and the NFL.

There's little evidence he would succeed in the NFL. Sure, he's one of the best college coaches in recent memory. What makes him great in college isn't the most translatable asset to the NFL skillset: recruiting. Swinney is an elite recruiter and picks from the top talent in an ever-changing landscape. That's a skill that's muted by how the NFL runs.

He's no doubt an inspiring leader, but how could he convince a 90-man roster to follow him to success when he's never coached a snap in the NFL? He likely couldn't and that's why he shouldn't even be considered.

Jim Harbaugh, Michigan head coach

There isn't a potential head coach this offseason who has the track record Jim Harbaugh has in the NFL. With the 49ers Harbaugh rattled off a 44-19-1 record in four seasons. He saw his season end in the NFC Championship twice and the Super Bowl once. In his final year, he fought with the general manager and hit the eject button to college.

Harbaugh's NFL success was assisted by two of the best coordinators in football. Greg Roman ran his offense all four years and Vic Fangio ran his defense all four years. Neither would be available to Harbaugh in his return to the NFL and he hasn't made a good coordinator hire since.

His tenure at Michigan has been criticized for a lack of evolution with the game of college football and a commitment to the old way of doing things. His fiery personality and previous clash with a general manager makes him a risky candidate as well considering the Texans seem committed to hiring a general manager but also giving Jack Easterby some measure of power.

Harbaugh comes with the best resume but more questions than most candidates.

Josh McDaniels, New England Patriots offensive coordinator

McDaniels is a fascinating candidate for most teams and likely a non-starter for most Texans fans. The team just rid itself of a former Patriots offensive coordinator committed to spreading "The Patriot Way" like communism in the Cold War.

Leaving out the commitment to New England's way of doing things, McDaniels has a decent candidacy. He assisted in the offensive success in New England for years helping them win Super Bowls, but doing it with Tom Brady adds an asterisk to the success. He's remade the Patriots offense this year with severe limitations on their ability to pass the ball. He should be commended for any success he has in 2020 with New England's lack of talent.

Of course, he was an unmitigated failure as a head coach in Denver and reneged on the deal to take over as the Colts head coach. Perhaps the argument can be made he has learned from those mistakes, but there's certainly potential volatility to his candidacy. Ultimately, the New England connection would be too much for the Texans fanbase to stomach.

Greg Roman, Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator

Yes, it is strange to praise Greg Roman above and then list him down below. Roman left San Francisco when Jim Harbaugh left and took over the Buffalo Bills middling offense. It was a middling offense in his first year before he was fired after two games in 2016.

His elevation to the offensive coordinator spot in Baltimore paid off immediately as Lamar Jackson won the MVP and the Ravens dominated teams. Baltimore promptly fizzled in the playoffs and those same playoff questions carried over into 2020's season.

Roman is no doubt an innovator having won with Collin Kaepernick and Lamar Jackson using their legs as weapons and propping up the rushing attack. Deshaun Watson is not the runner those two players are and he's a better passer. Potentially, Roman could do great things with Watson but he emphasizes the rushing attack too much.

In the NFL, you throw to win big. Greg Roman, despite his accomplishments, doesn't fit with the Texans.

