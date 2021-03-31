Hardin Has Proof: 18 Therapists Defend Texans Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson's lawyer, Rusty Hardin, now claims evidence - statements from 18 different massage therapists - defending the Texans superstar QB

HOUSTON - As of Wednesday morning, 21 sexual assault claims have been filed against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. The number continues to rise as Texas lawyer Tony Buzbee continues to bring alleged evidence of sexual misconduct to the table.

On Wednesday, Watson's lawyer, Rusty Hardin, might have revealed a countermove.

Hardin claims to now have several pieces of evidence defending his client. Hardin released a series of statements from 18 different massage therapists, stating that Watson treated them in a professional manner.

Per Hardin's statement, the women are "deeply troubled" by accusations made against Watson and that the claims are "inconsistent "with their experiences working with him in the past. Hardin also said that these therapists have treated Watson more than 130 times since his arrival with the Texans in 2017.

Following the initial claim made against Watson earlier this month, the 25-year-old denied the charges. The NFL is now investigating the case under its personal conduct policy.

In allegations made against Watson this weekend, one stated that the quarterback was deleting Instagram messages and contacting the women who formally provided him massages "in an attempt to settle" before court.

Hardin released a statement on Tuesday stating that the report was false.

"Like a lot of people, Deshaun regularly deletes past Instagram messages," Hardin told the press. "That said, he has not deleted any messages since March 15, the day before the first lawsuit was filed. We categorically deny that he has reached out directly to his accusers in an attempt to settle these cases."

On Tuesday evening, Buzbee filled two more lawsuits against Watson. One lawsuit stated that a masseuse in Houston was to perform oral sex during a session.

So in total, Buzbee's side claims to have a host of people with allegations against Watson. And now Hardin's side claims to have a host of people testifying to the contrary.

