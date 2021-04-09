Harris County Judge Rules Deshaun Watson Accuser Must Be identified

One accuser must now identify herself in the case against Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson.

HOUSTON - As of Monday morning, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has been accused of 22 allegations of sexual misconduct and sexual assault.

On Friday, one accuser will be forced to show herself to the public eye.

A Harris County judge ordered Texas Tony Buzbee to refile a sexual assault and harassment case against Watson with the name of the accuser made public. Currently, Buzbee has filed most of his clients under the name "Jane Doe" to protect their identity.

Judge Dedra Davis of the 270th district granted defense attorney Rusty Hardin’s request and asked that Buzbee refile the case within two days.

The news was first reported by The Athletic's Aaron Reiss. According to the Chron's Aaron Wilson, Hardin will hold a press conference Friday afternoon to discuss the Watson case further.

On Tuesday, Ashley Solis became the first woman to publicly identify herself as a victim of Watson's actions. Fellow masseuse, Lauren Baxley, also identified herself as a survivor, sharing a letter she wrote to the QB following a session.

According to Buzbee, Solis has received numerous death threats on social media since speaking out.

Hardin initially asked for the names of the accusers following Tuesday's press conference. Per reports, Buzbee was willing to release the name to Hardin and his legal team but asked they should keep her identity private.

Davis denied the request, stating that Buzbee's staff could be getting an unfair advantage in the case without the names of the accusers.

"While I understand that anonymity often is used as a shield for victims, Mr. Buzbee is using it as a sword," Hardin said in a statement. "While shielding his clients from public scrutiny, Mr. Buzbee continues to use their anonymous allegations to destroy Mr. Watson. This is simply not right. And we look forward to resolving these matters in court."

Last week, the Houston Police Department released a statement that they would be conducting their own investigation against Watson due to a complainant filing a report.

“Today, a complainant filed a report with the Houston Police Department concerning Deshaun Watson. As with any allegation, the Houston Police Department is now conducting an investigation and will not comment further during the investigative process.”

On Tuesday, NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy stated the allegations against Watson "deeply disturbing," and the league would be doing their own investigation due to its personal conduct policy.

"We take these issues very seriously," McCarthy said.

The first lawsuit against Watson was claimed several weeks after the 25-year-old asked to be traded from the team. Currently, Watson has denied all allegations.

