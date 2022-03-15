Follow along with TexansDaily.com for all the latest news, notes, and transactions below

With the 2022 NFL season on the horizon, the Texans are in store for an active offseason.

MARCH 14 TEXANS LOSE REID The Houston Texans lost a key member of their secondary on Monday night when Justin Reid reportedly signed a three-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The deal is set for three years and $31.5 million, with $20 million guaranteed.

During the season, it seemed that Reid was at crossroads with the team by voicing his frustration with the Texans' inconsistencies with their roster. And in a Week 12 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Texans suspended Reid one game after violating team rules.

His off-field issues did not prevent Reid from leaving a significant impact on the Texans, where he recorded 66 tackles and a pair of interceptions in 13 games.

MARCH 14 TEXANS RETAIN BRITT, ADD FORMER JAG The Texans are bringing back offensive lineman Justin Britt on a one-year deal, according to Pro Football Network. Houston also is adding former Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman A.J. Cann.

Britt, 30, who agreed to a one-year deal worth $5 million last season, expressed interest following the year in returning to Houston. According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed only three sacks and was penalized just three times.

Cann, 30., was drafted all the South Carolina in 2015. For six seasons, he was primary starting right guard in Duval County. Last season, he only played in four games after suffering a season-ending MCL injury. Cann spent the last three seasons work with new Texans offensive line coach, George Warhop.

MARCH 14 JAGS GET T-LAW WEAPONS The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with Arizona Cardinals receiver Christian Kirk, Las Vegas Raiders receiver Zay Jones and New York Giants tight end/receiver Evan Engram. Kirk made headlines with his four-year deal worth up to $84 million.

Kirk, a former second-round pick out of Texas A&M, has been a consistent secondary weapon for the Cardinals since 2018. Last year, he recorded a career-best 77 catches for 982 yards and five touchdowns. All-Pro receiver and former Texans star DeAndre Hopkins missed most of the second half of the season due to a torn MCL.

Jones, a former second-round pick by the Buffalo Bills, filled in as the Raiders' vertical option following the release of former first-round receiver Henry Ruggs III. Averaging 11.6 yards per catch, Jones finished the year with 47 catches for 546 yards and a touchdowns. He is set to make up to $30 million over the next three season.

Engram, who signed a one-year deal worth up to $10 million, never became a consistent weapon for the Giants after his rookie season. The Jaguars will likely use him as a big slot receiver rather than tight end after minimal success blocking over the past two seasons.

MARCH 14 UZOMAH LEAVE WHO DEY FOR GANG GREEN The New York Jets are signing Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah to a three-year deal worth $24 million. The Texans were interested in adding a tight end this offseason after mixed play from the position in 2021.

Uzomah, 29, spent the last eight seasons in Cincinnati after being drafted out of Auburn in 2015. Last season, he saw career numbers in receiving after helping second-year quarterback Joe Burrow led the franchise to an AFC title. In 16 games, Uzomah recorded 49 catches for 493 yards and five touchdowns. He averaged 10.1 yards per reception.

The Texans elected to bring back blocking tight end Antony Auclair on a one-year deal earlier Monday morning.

MARCH 14 TEXANS SIGN COWBOYS DB ROBINSON OFF WAIVERS The Texans added another body to their secondary on Monday, landing former Dallas Cowboys defensive Reggie Robinson off of the waiver wire.

Robinson is a former fourth-round pick out of Tulsa and missed the first 11 games of his rookie season with an injury.

Robinson was added to the injured reserve list before last season with a turf toe problem and did not see the field in 2021. But a bigger issue for the 6-4 DB: The Cowboys never committed to him at a position, switching him back and forth between corner and safety.

Robinson showed a knack for special-teams excellence in college and now gets another shot in Houston.

MARCH 14 COWBOY CEDRICK HEADS TO AFC EAST The Miami Dolphins are signing former Dallas Cowboys receiver Cedrick Wilson to a three-year deal. He is expected to earn $22.8 million, $12.75 million of which is fully guaranteed.

A reliable No. 4 receiver in Dallas, Wilson posted a career-best in 2021. He tallied 45 catches for 602 and six touchdowns while averaging 13.2 yards per catch. The Cowboys were hopeful to come to terms with Wilson and fellow receiver Michael Gallup following the trade of Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns.

Miami is hopeful Wilson can be a stronger option than former Texans receiver Will Fuller. Signed to a one-year, $10.5 million deal, Fuller played in two games, recording four catches for 26 yards.

MARCH 14 COX COMES BACK TO INDIANAPOLIS The Colts are re-signing tight end Mo Alie-Cox on a three-year extension, according to league reports. Cox was an undrafted free agent signed by Indianapolis after playing college basketball at VCU.

With the retirement of tight end Jack Doyle, keeping Cox became a priority for Colts' GM Chris Ballard. Last season. the former Rams 'power forward recorded 24 catches for 316 yards and tallied a career-best four touchdowns. He averaged 13.4 yards per play.

For his career, Cox has recorded 70 catches for 946 yards and eight touchdowns. His new is worth $18 million, meaning his average salary will hover around $6 million per season.

MARCH 14 BROOKS STAYS, DIGGS STAYS Houston is re-signing safety Terrence Brooks on a one-year, $2 million deal, per his agent Drew Rosenhaus.

The Texans are meanwhile working deals with veteran defensive tackle Maliek Collins and cornerback Desmond King, and have also visited with linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill and defensive end Jacob Martin about staying. On Monday they agreed to a deal with tight end Antony Auclair.

And meanwhile, another interesting name with Houston ties is also staying put.

The Seattle Seahawks have agreed to terms with free safety Quandre Diggs on a three-year extension worth $40 million. Diggs is a native of Houston and was expected to be courted by the Texans this offseason.

Since being traded by the Detroit Lions, Diggs has become one of the more consistent free safeties in the sport. In Seattle, Diggs has recorded 11 interceptions, including five in each of the past two years. He suffered a season-ending leg injury in the final game of last season, but is expected to be ready for Week 1.

Diggs, 29, played his college ball at Texas. Before leaving for Austin, he played for Angleton High School, just outside of downtown Houston.

MARCH 14 FORMER No. 2 PICK GETS SECOND SHOT IN PITTSBURGH

The Pittsburgh Steelers are singing former No. 2 pick Mitchell Trubisky to a two-year contract. Trubisky last played for the Buffalo Bills and was drafted initially by the Chicago Bears in 2017.

In four seasons with Chicago, Trubisky posted a 29-21 record and threw for 10,652 yards, 64 touchdowns and 38 interceptions. He completed 64.4 percent of his passes.

The Bears were also interested in quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was traded by the Texans with the No. 12 pick.

MARCH 14 FORMER TEXANS BACK ON MARKET Former Texans cornerback A.J. Bouye has been released by the Carolina Panthers after one season. He initially signed a two-year deal last April.

Last season, Bouye, 30 played a rotational role behind Donte Jackson and rookie Jaycee Horn to begin the year. Following the second-ending injury to Horn, he expanded his playing, playing in 10 games and recording 28 tackles and three pass deflections.

Initially an undrafted free agent in 2013 from UCF, Bouye moved into a starting position in 2014. He started three seasons and become the team's top defensive back. He would sign a five-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars worth $67.5 million contract with $26 million guaranteed.

Bouye also played for the Denver Broncos in 2020.

MARCH 14 TEXANS MISS ON PRO BOWL CONNER The Arizona Cardinals and running back James Conner have agreed to terms on a three-year extension, according to NFL Network. Conner, 26, is set to make up to $25.5 million, with $13.5 million guaranteed.

Drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers out of Pitt in 2017, Conner spent four seasons in his hometown and produced mixed results. Signing a one-year deal worth $1.75 million, he became the team's top runner, recording 752 rushing yards, 375 receiving yards and scoring 18 total touchdowns.

Conner is the second major signing by Arizona this week. On Sunday, tight end Zach Ertz agreed to terms on a three-year extension worth $31.65 million.

The Texans are one of several teams looking to upgrade their running back room at the start of free agency.

MARCH 14 CHASE-ING THE BAG

Former Arizona Cardinals running back and potential Atlanta Falcons signee Chase Edmonds is moving to the east coast, signing with the Miami Dolphins.

Edmonds signed a 2-year, $12.6 million contract with $6.1 million guaranteed.

Last season, Edmonds ran for a career-best 592 yards and two touchdowns while catching 43 passes for 311 yards as a receiver.

With Edmonds' price set, it creates a market and approximate price for running backs that the Texans will soon pursue.

MARCH 14 TEXANS RE-SIGN TIGHT END The Houston Texans have re-signed veteran tight end Antony Auclair, according to Aaron Wilson.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneer spent 2020 with the Texans where he started 13 of his 16 appearances and acted primarily as a blocker. He also recorded five receptions for 47 yards and a touchdown.

The 28-year-old Canadian joins Brevin Jordan and Paul Quessenberry at the position.

MARCH 14 NEGOTIATIONS ONGOING WITH KEY VETERANS According to Aaron Wilson, the Houston Texans have held discussions with defensive tackle Maliek Collins, cornerback Desmond King, and safety Terrence Brooks - all of whom played key roles in 2021.

Collins made 15 starts, anchoring Lovie Smith's defensive line and providing a veteran presence amongst a young group. He had a career-high 29 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and his first career interception.

King started 12 of his 16 appearances, transitioning to the outside in Smith's system. The former All-Pro had a joint-career-high three interceptions, six defended passes, one forced fumble, and a career-high 93 tackles.

Brooks' role was primarily focused on special teams where he played 64% of the team's snaps. He finished the year with 21 tackles and a defended pass in 11 appearances.

Wilson also stated that the Texans have spoken to both linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill and defensive end Jacob Martin, although there are "no deals imminent at this time."

MARCH 13 TEXANS RESTRUCTURE KPL The Houston Texans' salary cap continues to take shape ahead of the new league year, with general manager Nick Caserio restructuring linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis' contract.

According to Aaron Wilson, Pierre-Louis' contract has been reduced from $3.5 million to $2.4 in 2022 - $1.2 million of which is guaranteed. The 30-year-old is entering the second year of his two-year deal and will be hoping to feature more heavily in 2022.

Last season Pierre-Louis was limited to just nine appearances having spent just over a month on injured reserve, before testing positive for COVID-19 later in the year. In his first year for the Texans, he made one start recording 10 tackles and recovering a fumble against the Miami Dolphins.

MARCH 13 MORE FROM MOORE Wide receiver Chris Moore is the latest player to re-sign with the Houston Texans, just one day before the legal tampering period begins.

According to Aaron Wilson, Moore has signed a one-year deal worth $1.187 million, of which $1.047 million is guaranteed. Moore represents a low-risk high-reward depth option who had good chemistry with quarterback Davis Mills in 2020.

Last season Moore caught 21 of 22 attempted passes, for 227 yards, and two touchdowns in 12 games. A heavy contributor on special teams, Moore's best game came in Week 4 when he recorded five receptions for 109 yards and a touchdown.

MARCH 13 PSYCH! BRADY'S BACK! Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady announced on social media that he is un-retiring and returning to the Bucs for his 23rd NFL season.

Brady announced his retirement two months ago, but revealed that he didn't want to part ways with the game just yet.

These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG

MAR 12 CONLEY COMES BACK The Texans are bringing back wide receiver Chris Conley on a one-year deal. The details of the contract have not been released as of this time.

Conley, who played for both the Jacksonville Jaguars and Kansas City Chiefs, started last season as the No. 2 receiver before moving down the depth chart. He recorded 22 catches for 323 yards and scored two touchdowns.

Conley is one of two key players who were re-signed by Texans GM Nick Caserio this past week. On Friday, the Texans re-signed linebacker Christian Kirksey on a two-year deal worth up to $10,5 million.

MAR 11 FORMER TEXAS A&M FIRST-ROUNDER HEADS TO HOUSTON The Texans are signing former first-round offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi to a one-year deal. Ogbuehi, 29, last played in 2021 on the Baltimore Ravens.

Drafted out of Texas A&M in 2015 by the Cincinnati Bengals, Ogbuehi has found his niche by playing both tackle and guard positions. Since drafted, he has played in 60 games, starting in 57 with three different teams.

Ogbuehi worked with new offensive line coach George Warhop during the 2019 season with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He played in 14 games, primarily taking reps at right tackle. Ogbuehi played three games last season in Baltimore.

MAR 11 DRISKEL STAYS IN HOUSTON The Texans are bringing back quarterback/tight end Jeff Driskel on a one-year deal. He is expected to take reps at quarterback during training camp, but could change positions again if asked.

Last season, Driskel worked with both quarterbacks and tight ends. He played in one game at quarterback and did not record a throw. He also did not record a catch at tight end

MAR 11 TEXANS WANT MARTIN The Texans are in talks with keeping standout defensive end Jacob Martin on a new contract. Martin joined the Texans in 2019 as part of the Jadeveon Clowney trade.

Last year, Martin had strong season with career-high four sacks, five tackles for losses, and 12 quarterback pressures. He also played career-high 61 percent of defensive snaps. Since arriving in Houston, Martin has made strides transitioning from the 3-4 defensive look to a 4-3 stance under new coach Lovie Smith.

MAR 11 TEXANS TO TARGET VETERAN CORNER? The Texans are trying out cornerback Isaac Yiadom on Friday. A former third-round pick out of Boston College, Yiadom has played for the Denver Broncos, New York Giants and most recently Green Bay Packers

MAR 11 TEXANS RE-SIGN STARTER Following a solid debut campaign with the Houston Texans, general manager Nick Caserio has re-signed linebacker Christian Kirksey to a two-year deal.

The former Cleveland Brown started 12 of his 13 appearances in 2021, racking up 93 tackles, one interception, eight defended passes, and two recovered fumbles.

The 29-year-old is the first impending defensive free agent to be re-signed by the Texans this offseason, and the biggest name overall to be signed so far.

MAR 11 TEXANS ADD OL DEPTH The Houston Texans added some extra depth to the offensive line room on Thursday afternoon, signing former Texas A&M offensive lineman Carson Green.

Originally signed as an undrafted free agent in 2021, Green spent last season on the Texans' practice squad.

MAR 10 CHARGERS BOLT UP PASS RUSH The Chicago Bears are trading Pro Bowl pass rusher Khalil Mack to the Los Angeles Chargers in exchange for draft capital. According to ESPN, the Bears will receive Los Angeles’ second-round pick (No. 48) and a 2023 sixth-round pick, pending a physical from Mack.

Mack, 31, is coming off a career-worst with Chicago, but still is regarded as one of the top pass rushers in the game. Last season in seven games, he recorded 19 total tackles, six tackles for loss and six sacks. Mack was placed on the injured reserve following a season-ending foot injury that required surgery.

With the addition of Mack, Chargers’ coach Brandon Staley will continue to run his defense in a 3-4 approach with an emphasis on attacking the quarterback. Last season, Chargers’ standout Joey Bosa recorded 51 total tackles and 10.5 sacks. Los Angeles finished middle of the pack in sacks with only 35.

The Bears, now led by former Indianapolis Colts’ defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, will now have two second-round picks to build around second-year QB Justin Fields.

MAR 9 MR. WENTZ HEADS TO WASHINGTON The Washington Commanders are trading for Indianapolis quarterback Carson Wentz. According to ESPN, the Commanders will send at least two third-round picks in exchange for the former No. 2 pick.

Wentz, 29, was traded by the Philadelphia Eagles last season in exchange for a conditional first-round pick. In his lone season under Frank Reich, Wentz threw for 3,563 yards, 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing 62.4 percent of his passes.

The Colts finished 9-8, missing the playoffs due to a Week 18 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. When asked on Wentz's long-term status last week, Colts' general manager Chris Ballard remained noncommittal of his role moving forward.

"The really accurate QBs in this league, they usually have really, really good mechanics," Ballard said. "Can he get better? Yes. But usually when you get in the game, you revert back. But he can get better."

MAR 8 WILSON TO THE MILE HIGH CITY The Denver Broncos are trading for Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson in a blockbuster deal that is expected to be surrounded by multiple first-round picks. The deal is expected to be finalized pending a physical from Wilson.

The Broncos were expected to be in the market for a starting veteran quarterback after horrendous play from several starters since the end of the Peyton Manning era. Denver was interested in acquiring Green Bay Packers starter Aaron Rodgers, but the 37-year-old agreed to terms on a four-year deal worth up to $200 million Tuesday morning to remain in Green Bay.

The details of the trade have not been released, but former Broncos starter Drew Lock will be headed to Seattle as part of the deal. Wilson expressed interest in being traded last offseason, but the team elected to hold his rights for one more year.

MAR 8 RODGERS STAYS WITH GREEN BAY Aaron Rodgers has committed to the Green Bay Packers for the next four years and is set to make $200 million over the course of the deal, making it the largest contract in NFL history.

MARCH 4: DAVIS COMING BACK? According to a report from Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson, the Texans are expected to re-sign wide receiver Davion Davis after the beginning of the new league on March 16.

Davis was sent to injured reserve last season in Week 14, after fracturing his ankle in the team's loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Davis played in two games in 2021, making one catch for 17 yards on three targets. Davis was injured on that play.

MARCH 3: MORRISSEY MAKES RETURN: The Texans are expected to officially sign offensive lineman Jimmy Morrissey to a one-year contract. The news was first reported by Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders as seventh-round draft pick last April, Morrissey was cut during the final week of the preseason and was signed by Houston off the Raiders' practice squad

Morrissey played in five games with four starts for the Texans when veteran center Justin Britt was sidelined due to injury. He is expected to compete for starting reps at center under new coach Lovie Smith.

“Jimmy’s a good dude,” defensive tackle Maliek Collins said of Morrissey in December. “He was always, even before this opportunity presented itself to him. He was in there giving great looks. Gritty, tough guy, I like him a lot."

FEB 24: BURROUGH PASSES AWAY Longtime Houston Oilers wide receiver Ken Burrough, a two-time Pro Bowl selection famous for wearing the No. 00 - and the last NFL player to do so - died Thursday at 73.

Burrough passed away at his home in Jacksonville, Fla., according to his family.

A first-round pick by the New Orleans Saints in 1970, Burrough was traded to Houston in 1971. He led the NFL with a career-high 1,063 receiving yards in 1975. When he retired after the 1981 season, he'd totaled 421 catches for 7,102 yards and 49 scores in 156 games.

For the Oilers/Tennessee Titans franchise, he is third all-time in receiving yards (6,906) and is tied for second with 47 touchdown catches.

FEB 23 TEXANS RE-SIGN LINEBACKER

The Houston Texans have re-signed linebacker Tae Davis, per an announcement from his agent, David Canter.

Davis originally signed with the Texans in March of 2021 but was forced to miss the entirety of the season after being placed on injured reserve.

Entering his sixth season in the NFL, Davis has appeared in 40 games throughout his career, 22 of which came with the New York Giants, while 18 came with the Cleveland Browns.

Davis has 52 tackles, two sacks, two tackles for loss, and five quarterback hits in his career.

FEB 22 TEXANS RE-SIGN LONGSNAPPER

The Houston Texans have re-signed long snapper Jon Weeks to a one-year contract per reports from Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson.

The former Pro Bowler has been with the Texans for 12 seasons, as is the longest-tenured player in franchise history.

In his 12 seasons with the team, Weeks has never missed a snap, playing in a franchise-record 193 consecutive games.

FEB 20 COACH PHILLIPS Wes Phillips is continuing a rich family football tradition, the grandson of Bum Phillips, son of Wade Phillips and former Dallas Cowboys assistant now joining the Minnesota Vikings as their new offensive coordinator under head coach Kevin O’Connell.

Phillips has been on the Rams staff, where McConnell was recently as Los Angeles won the Super Bowl.

Wes, 42, a native of Houston, was in Dallas from 2007 to 2013 in a variety of roles, including time when dad Wade, now 74, was the Cowboys head coach.

Grandfather Bum was of course a legendary former Houston Oilers coach.

FEB 19 FLORES HIRED The Steelers have named Brian Flores as their senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach.

Flores was most recently the head coach of the Miami Dolphins and in the wake of his recent firing - and his job interviews for head coaching positions that did not come to fruition, including in Houston - has filed a lawsuit against the NFL claiming racial injustices in the league's hiring practices.

"I am excited about Brian Flores joining our coaching staff given his history of developing and teaching defensive players during his time in the NFL," Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said. "Brian's resume speaks for itself, and I look forward to him adding his expertise to help our team."

FEB 19: JACKSON HIRED The Texans have Kenyon Jackson, the son of former NFL Pro Bowl tight end Keith Jackson, to Lovie Smith's staff. Jackson, 23, has been a Dolphins coaching assistant after having played under Lovie at Illinois. Jacques Cesaire is the new Houston D-line coach. Cesaire, 41, played in the NFL and is being hired off the Bills staff.

Also coming aboard, per colleague Aaron Wilson, is another Illinois ex, All-Big Ten Conference linebacker Dele Harding, who will serve as a defensive assistant.

FEB 17 DANNA IN AS SAFETIES COACH

The Houston Texans continued to build their coaching staff under new head coach Lovie Smith on Wednesday, hiring former Jaguars assistant Joe Danna as the team's new safeties coach.

Danna helped coach safeties and nickel backs in Jacksonville, and has also been an assistant with the Falcons, Dolphins, and Jets.

FEB 14 NEW DLINE COACH ON THE WAY

The Houston Texans added yet another new name to the coaching staff under Lovie Smith, in former Bills assistant defensive line coach Jacques Cesaire, per a report from Aaron Wilson.

Cesaire will assume the lead defensive line coach duties for Houston, replacing Bobby King, who is now the inside linebackers coach for the Tennessee Titans.

Cesaire spent 10 seasons in the NFL as a defensive end for the San Diego Chargers from 2003-2012 and was named the Chargers defensive line coach in 2015.

After leaving that post following the 2019 season, Cesaire was hired by the Bills in 2020 ass the assistant defensive line coach, where he has been ever since.

FEB 11 WHITE IN AS OFFENSIVE ASSISTANT

The Houston Texans added another name to their new coaching staff on Friday morning, hiring former Grambling State offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Ted White as an offensive assistant, per a report from NFL insider Aaron Wilson.

Per Wilson, White is expected to work closely with Davis Mills and the quarterbacks.

White also has a connection to new Texans offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton, who coached White when he was the quarterback for the XFL's DC Defenders. White was also wildly productive as a college quarterback, throwing for 9,908 yards and 92 touchdowns in his career.

White also spent time in the CFL and in NFL Europe and made coaching stops at Texas Southern, Howard, Arkansas Pine-Bluff, Southern, and Prairie View A&M at various offensive positions, including offensive coordinator.

FEB 10 MCDANIELS PROMOTED

The Houston Texans have promoted assistant Ben McDaniels to take over as the team's wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator, per reports.

McDaniels was hired last season three years with the Michigan Wolverines as an offensive assistant -- two of which as the team's quarterbacks coach.

The brother of Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels, he also has six years of experience as an assistant with the Bears, Broncos and Buccaneers.

McDaniels has signed a three-year contract with the Texans.

FEB 8 VASSO TO RETURN

Lovie Smith's new staff with the Texans continues to take shape, with reports indicating that he intends to retain cornerbacks coach Dino Vasso.

Vasso is coming off of his first season with the Texans after spending four years with the Philadelphia Eagles as the defensive quality control/assistant secondary coach, and later as the assistant defensive coordinator.

FEB 7 ALLEN LANDS SAINTS JOB

The New Orleans Saints have found their replacement for Sean Payton, and it came from within the organization.

On Monday afternoon, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Dennis Allen, who has served as the Saints defensive coordinator since the 2015 season, was informed by the organization that he would take over as the new head coach.

Allen was also with the Saints as an assistant defensive line coach from 2006 to 2007, and as the secondary coach from 2008 to 2010.

Before his return to New Orleans, Allen was served as the head coach of the Oakland Raiders, where he went 8-28 in three seasons.

FEB 6 HAMILTON TO JAGS? For the fourth time this offseason, Houston Texans quarterback coach Pep Hamilton is garnering attention for a vacant offensive coordinator role.

After declining an interview with the Carolina Panthers, and interviewing with the New York Giants and the Chicago Bears, Houston's AFC South rivals the Jacksonville Jaguars have now requested to speak to Hamilton.

According to Aaron Wilson, if Lovie Smith is named the next head coach of the Texans, however, he intends to name Hamilton offensive coordinator in Houston.

The race for Hamilton looks like it's on.

FEB 6 MCDANIEL GETS IT The Miami Dolphins’ head coaching search was down to two candidates. But as of Sunday, San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, who was said to be the “front-runner,'' is getting the job.

Meaning Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who was in play to such an extent that we’re told Moore was working to assemble a staff he would take to Miami, is now staying at The Star.

There are reports that McDaniel‘s interview with the Dolphins lasted 10 hours … it’s quite likely that Moore’s interview was lengthy as well

But the Dolphins, who are trying to replace the fired Brian Flores, and have a bit of a mess on their hands, are going to ask McDaniel to fix the mess.

Moore, 33, has just four years of coaching experience but has long been viewed as a rising star after guiding the Cowboys offense to No. 1 rankings in various NFL categories.

He was in play. But now he's back in play with Dallas.

And McDaniel? At 38, he's paid some dues. From 2006 to 2008, he was a Texans offensive assistant as he began to spring from the Shanahan coaching tree. In 2015, McDaniel was hired by the Falcons as their wide receivers coach under head coach Dan Quinn. He's a "whiz kid'' ... and now he's in charge.

FEB 3 PETERSON TO JAGS After an exhaustive search, the Jacksonville Jaguars have reportedly hired their next head coach, in former Eagles coach Doug Peterson.

Peterson spent five seasons with Philadelphia, finishing with a 42-37-1 record and a Super Bowl LII win.

JAN 31 CAMPEN OUT The Texans are trying to build up their coaching staff, but some things cannot wait - and James Campen, the Texans offensive line coach this past season, is apparently one of those things.

Campen has signed on with the Carolina Panthers, where he will be reunited with new Panthers offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo, with whom he worked in their days with the Green Bay Packers.

JAN 26 2 AFC SOUTH CHANGES The Bears have lined up second interviews with Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and with Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus on Wednesday ... with Eberflus' possible departure creating an impact on the AFC South, where the Houston Texans also have their eye on what might happen in Jacksonville, where the failed reign of Urban Meyer could lead to a takeover by Byron Leftwich.

Eberflus, who was a top defensive assistant in Dallas before moving to Indy a few years ago, is also scheduled for a second interview with the Jaguars on Thursday. So there is more AFC South intrigue there.

But in a major movement, we've been told that Bucs offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich is the front-runner for the Jags job.

Meanwhile, of course, the Texans are involved in their own search. The top names here appear to be Brian Flores (Former Dolphins head coach), Jonathan Gannon (Eagles defensive coordinator), Joe Lombardi (Chargers offensive coordinator), Kevin O’Connell (Rams offensive coordinator) and Josh McCown (Former NFL QB).

JAN 25 PAYTON'S LAST CALL

The New Orleans Saints enter the conversation for a new head coach following Tuesday's news. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Sean Payton has informed the Benson family that he will be "stepping away" from the team after 16 seasons. According to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, Payton is retiring and will not be interested in coaching as of this time.

Hired in 2006, Payton, 58, became one of the two faces to transform the Saints from one of the league's worst teams into a stable organization. Teamed with future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees, the Saints became one of the NFC's best franchise, finishing with nine seasons of 10-plus wins and nine playoff appearances during that span.

This past season without Brees, the Saints finished 9-8, missing the postseason for the first time since 2016. Jameis Winston was expected to replace Brees, but a torn ACL in Week 8 cost him the remainder of the season, leading New Orleans into playing four different quarterbacks over the 17-game period.

Payton finishes his time with the Saints with a 152-89 record and a Super Bowl win in 2009. Multiple reports suggest that the Dallas Cowboys could be interested in firing Mike McCarthy in order to bring Payton over after an early Wild Card Round loss to the San Francisco 49ers earlier this month.

JAN 17 GANNON REQUEST

The Texans have requested permission to interview Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon. Gannon can be added to a Houston head coach list we view as being led by Jerod Mayo and Brian Flores. Gannon visits are also in from the Broncos and Vikings.

Experience apparently isn't vital as far as Texans general manager Nick Caserio is concerned when it comes to searching for a head coach. Having interviewed Hall of Famer Hines Ward earlier this week, who has only has two seasons as a full-time coach under his belt, the Texans also plan to consider former journeyman quarterback Josh McCown according to Peter Schrager.

Houston did interview McCown for the same position last year while he was still officially a Texans player

JAN 13 CULLEY OUT, MAYO IN?

The Texans have fired head coach David Culley following a 4-13 initial season as head coach, according to league sources.

Not in play as a replacement, as we understand it right now is Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

But possibly in play? Another Patriots staffer, linebackers coach Jerod Mayo. And given the relationships involved … Patriots ex Brian Flores?

Offensive coordinator Tim Kelly has also been dismissed.

JAN 11: JUDGE-MENT DAY ARRIVED IN NEW YORK FOR JOE



The New York Giants have fired Joe Judge after two seasons in the Big Apple. Following high expectations and a lucrative offseason of spending in free agency, New York finished with a 4-13 record and last in the NFC East.

In two season, Judge, 40 posted a 10-23 record. In his first year with the franchise, the former New England Patriots special teams coordinator impressed, finishing second in the NFC East with a 6-10 record.

The Giants initially elected to keep Judge in large part due to the trend of firing coaches early. Both Ben McAdoo and Pat Shurmur were fired after two seasons. New York has not posted a winning record since 2015.

The Giants will also be looking for a new general manager after Dave Gettleman announced he would retire.

JAN 10 MILLS' VOTE David Mills, the Texans rookie QB who may represent the future of the franchise at the position, expressed hope that first-year coach David Culley will be retained. He'd like to keep building his career with him.

“Yeah, I think he did a great job all season,” Mills said.” Obviously, he was a great leader for the team. In the game of football, ultimately, it comes down to wins and losses, but he had full faith in the team and really led us well all season. I loved him as a coach, and I hope he is back.”

TexansDaily.com is reporting that Culley and staff are under evaluation regarding a Year 2 retention.

JAN 10: FLORES FINISHED WITH DOLPHINS In a shocker, the Miami Dolphins have fired head coach Brian Flores following a win over the New England Patriots Sunday. Miami finished the 2021 season with a 9-8 record after starting the year off 1-7.

Flores, 40, spent the last seasons at the helm for the Dolphins, posting a 24-25 record. Last season, Miami finished 10-6, but failed to make the playoffs. The Dolphins are expected to be large players this offseason in the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes. The firing of Flores means he won't be involved in that process. ... and it causes us to wonder - as Flores was part of Watson's attraction to Miami - if the Dolphins already have a Watson-friendly direction determined.

The latest on Watson talks is here.

JAN 10: BEARS START FRESH AT HEAD COACH AND GENERAL MANAGER

The Chicago Bears have fired both head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace. The news was first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Nagy, 43, won the NFL's Coach of the Year award after his first season in 2018, when he led the Bears to a 12-4 record and reached the playoffs for the first time in eight years. Following a hot start, he couldn't sustain that success over the ensuing three seasons.

Nagy finished his four-year run in Chicago with a 34-31 record. With three different quarterbacks in 2021, the Bears stumbled to a 6-11 record, finishing third in the NFC North.

Pace, 44, was hired as the Bears GM in 2015. He is perhaps best known for his infamous 2017 selection of quarterback Mitchell Trubisky with the No. 2 selection over names like Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson.

JAN 10: VIKINGS NIX TOP TWO NAMES

The Minnesota Vikings have fired head coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman following the 2021 season. The news was first reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Zimmer, 65, served as the Vikings coach since 2014. During his eight-year run, Minnesota posted a 71-56-1 record, making the postseason three times with an appearance in the NFC Championship in 2018.

Since the 2018 season, the Vikings have failed to win the NFC North. Zimmer has posted a 33-31-1 record with only two winning seasons. Minnesota finished 8-9 in 2021 despite high expectations following last year's NFL free agency and the NFL draft.

Spielman, 59, was hired as the team's GM back in 2012. Prior to his tenure in the front office, Spielman served as Minnesota's Vice president of player personnel from 2006-11.

JAN 9: TEXANS AND MCDANIELS?

JAN 9: TEXANS AND MCDANIELS?

TexansDaily.com sources have indicated that the Houston organization is leaning toward retaining head coach David Culley. But at the same time, an NFL source has told us to keep an eye on Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels to the Texans should the club's deep examination of the work of Culley lead to a change.

JAN 9: BRONCOS FINISHED WITH FANGIO

The Denver Broncos are parting ways with Vic Fangio following three seasons. The Broncos finished 7-10 in 2021 with a 28-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Fangio, 63, has been regarded as a top-tier defensive coordinator during the past two decades before being hired in 2019. Taking over for Vance Joseph, Fangio finished with a 19-30 record. Denver's best season under his direction was back in 2019 with a 7-9 record.

"This morning, George and I informed Vic of the decision to part ways with him as head coach of the Denver Broncos," President and CEO Joe Ellis said in a statement. "For the last three seasons, Vic put his heart and soul into coaching the Broncos. I want to thank Coach Fangio for giving his maximum effort to our organization since the day he was hired.

The firing of Fangio now makes Denver the third open position this offseason. Both the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars have begun their searches after the resignation of Jon Gruden and firing of Urban Meyer.

The Jags search, by the way, will include a visit with former Texans boss Bill OBrien.

Fangio will be one of the more sought-after coordinators this offseason after his success with the San Francisco 49ers, Chicago Bears, Houston Texans and other teams.

JAN 8: RHULE'S REIGN CONTINUES

The Carolina Panthers will retain Matt Rhule as head coach for the 2022 season. In two years with the Queen City franchise, Rhule has posted a 10-22 heading into Sunday's season finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Rhule's first job this offseason will be to find the Panthers' next offensive coordinator. The team fired Joe Brady during its bye week. Brady, who is best known for his time with Joe Burrow during the 2019 national championship season run with LSU, never wanted to commit to the run game, which was deemed a problem by Rhule.

Panthers owner David Tepper gave Rhule a seven-year, $62 million contract following the firing of Ron Rivera. In addition, Tepper committed to paying $6 million to buy out Rhule's deal at Baylor.

JAN 8: QUINN IN? NFL sources tell CowboysSI.com that defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will be a "top candidate'' in Denver as Fangio moves on.

JAN 7: BOB BACK? Sources tell us that the Jaguars are serious about including Bill O'Brien in their search for a new head coach to replace the disgraced Urban Meyer. O'Brien is the offensive coordinator at Alabama, with the title game on Monday night, and will interview with the Jags following that game.