J.J. Watt is "On The Way" For the Texans With the Playoffs on The Horizon

Patrick D. Starr

Houston, Texas- Defensive end J.J. Watt was designated to return from the injured reserve early last week, and the Houston Texans are ramping him up for the playoff run starting on Wildcard Weekend. 

Watt last week made it clear that the plan was to get him ready for the playoffs with two weeks of practice leading up to it, and when asked about how Watt looked during the week head coach Bill O'Brien discussed the status of Watt. 

"J.J. came back last week, and he practiced," O'Brien said of Watt. "We kind of built him up throughout the week. He did a little individual in the beginning, and then he was able to take some practice reps during the week. He's on the way, and we'll make a determination on that at some point next week."

Watt was with the Texans on the sidelines the entire game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Expectations remain for Watt to be activated this week to play this weekend against the Buffalo Bills in the Texans postseason opener. 

