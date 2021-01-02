Highsmith Among Seahawks Execs On Texans GM List

The Seahawks and teams like them have the Houston Texans' attention as the search for a GM intensifies - and Alonzo Highsmith is on the list.

The Houston Texans will do their homework on a group of individuals from a Super Bowl-winning franchise as they try to find their next general manager.

The Seattle Seahawks have multiple individuals who the Texans are interested in vetting for their vacant general manager position.

Scott Fitterer, Trent Kirchner, and Alonzo Highsmith are all targets in Seattle for the Texans according to NFL Media's Mike Garafolo.

Fitterer was previously the co-director of player personnel before he was promoted in 2020 to vice president of football operations. He was previously the director of college scouting for Seattle when the team drafted Richard Sherman, Kam Chancellor, and Earl Thomas. He interviewed for the vacant Jets job twice, including finishing as the supposed runner-up in 2019 to now Jet general manager Joe Douglass.

Kirchner was also previously the co-director of player personnel before he was promoted in 2020 to vice president of player personnel. He previously interviewed for the general manager job with the Colts and was on the shortlist for the 49ers and Panthers.

Highsmith is listed as a personnel executive on the Seahawks website. His previous stops include where he was a senior personnel executive for six seasons and two seasons as the vice president of player personnel in Cleveland. Highsmith is also a former NFL player, having played six seasons with the Oilers, Cowboys, and Buccaneers.

Garafolo also noted in listing out the Seahawks connections, general managers will likely have experience from teams that have successfully built around quarterbacks.

A non-Seattle candidate he mentioned as well was Cowboys vice president of player personnel Will McClay. He has been with Dallas since 2009. As we have reported before in this space, McClay is a Houston native who in the past has declined Texans interview requests.