‘Interesting Hire’: Texans Ex Coach Bill O’Brien to Jaguars?

Bill O’Brien will serve as Alabama’s offensive coordinator in Monday’s national championship game but the former Houston Texans GM and coach will quickly follow that with an interview for the head coach vacancy with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Florida Times-Union first reported the connection between the Jags, who this year fired Urban Meyer after less than a year on the job, and O’Brien, dismissed in-season by Houston in 2020.

The Jaguars have arranged to interview a long list of candidates, from former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson and former Lions head coach Jim Caldwell to Cowboys assistant Kellen Moore and Buccaneers assistant Byron Leftwich, who some think has the inside track to a job that features a chance to mentor QB Trevor Lawrence, the top overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network says the O’Brien situation would make for an “interesting hire” because O’Brien does not want to be in charge of personnel.

The Jaguars are 2-14 and close the season Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts under interim coach Darrell Bevell, who could also be considered for the job.

In six-plus seasons as coach of the Texans, O’Brien was part of building a successful program but in his final two seasons as general manager oversaw controversial moves that led to an 0-4 start in 2020, putting behind him the fact that up until then he’d compiled a 52-44 record with four AFC South titles in Houston.

This year’s Texans are 4-12 and close out the season Sunday against the Titans while being led by first-year coach David Culley, who’s job in Houston is safe.