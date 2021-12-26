After allowing an opening-drive L.A. field goal, the Texans answered with a touchdown

The Houston Texans are hosting the Los Angeles Chargers at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texans for a Week 16 matchup.

The 8-6 Chargers are still deep in a playoff race while the 3-11 Texans are in the running for the first overall pick in next April's NFL Draft.

Both teams were affected by COVID-19 protocols this week but Houston may have been hit harder. The Texans are without 22 players due to the virus protocol.

Texans star wide receiver Brandin Cooks is out due to virus issues, while Los Angeles is without its best defensive player defensive end Joey Bosa.

It's hard to say if there's an advantage for Houston with players missing from each team, but without Bosa, the Texans might have more success offensively.

On Sunday, without Bosa across the line of scrimmage, Texans rookie quarterback Davis Mills could have a big day, as could the running game.

On Houston's first possession of the game, it was the running game that found success first.

After allowing the Chargers to march 43 yards in eight plays on the game's opening drive, Los Angeles kicker Dustin Hopkins was good from 50 yards to put the Chargers in front 3-0.

But on Houston's opening drive, Mills and the Texans' offense found an early rhythm, especially on the ground as running back Rex Burkhead went off the left tackle for 25 yards for a touchdown.

That came just one play after Houston thought they scored a touchdown on a Royce Freeman 18-yard run into the end zone, but that was nullified by an offensive holding call.

The Texans went up 7-3 with just over six minutes left in the first quarter.

Los Angeles cut the lead to 7-6 on another Hopkins field goal from 46 yards with two minutes left in the quarter.

The Chargers took the lead on a 17-yard touchdown pass from Justin Herbert to running back Justin Jackson early in the second quarter, but a two-point conversion failed, leaving the score 12-7.