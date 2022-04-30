Skip to main content

New Texans WR John Metchie III Says He'll Be Ready By July

The Houston Texans traded back into the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft to select wide receiver John Metchie III from Alabama.

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans may have executed the most significant steal of the 2022 NFL Draft

With their second-round selection at pick No. 44, the Texans drafted wide receiver John Metchie III from Alabama. Metchie entered the draft as one of the top wide receivers of his class, but an ACL injury catapulted his stock.

Prior to his injury, Metchie recorded 96 catches for a career-best 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns. He sustained his ACL injury during the 2021 SEC Championship Game in December.

John Metchie III 

John Metchie III 

John Metchie III 

"I'll be ready to go by July — this is the best I've ever felt," Metchie said. "I am excited about joining the team, and I cannot wait to get to Houston."

Metchie viewed his injury as a minor career bump. He has begun taking part in football activities, which include cutting, running and jumping. In the words of Metchie, "It's full-go football" by the start of training camp. 

Metchie is most excited about reuniting with Texans offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton. Metchie began a relationship with Hamilton in high school, and the two stayed in touch over the years.

Jalen Pitre

Jalen Pitre

Jalen Pitre

The Texans were able to land Metchie by trading back into the second round in a deal with the Cleveland Browns. Houston sent the No. 68, 108 and 124 picks to the Browns in the exchange.

Houston began Day 2 of the draft with the selection of safety Jalen Pitre from Baylor.

"It's an honor," Metchie said when asked about becoming the latest wide receiver to be drafted out of Alabama. "It's the standard for Alabama football. It's an honor to finally become one of the guys." 

