New Texans WR John Metchie III Says He'll Be Ready By July
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans may have executed the most significant steal of the 2022 NFL Draft.
With their second-round selection at pick No. 44, the Texans drafted wide receiver John Metchie III from Alabama. Metchie entered the draft as one of the top wide receivers of his class, but an ACL injury catapulted his stock.
Prior to his injury, Metchie recorded 96 catches for a career-best 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns. He sustained his ACL injury during the 2021 SEC Championship Game in December.
John Metchie III
John Metchie III
John Metchie III
"I'll be ready to go by July — this is the best I've ever felt," Metchie said. "I am excited about joining the team, and I cannot wait to get to Houston."
Metchie viewed his injury as a minor career bump. He has begun taking part in football activities, which include cutting, running and jumping. In the words of Metchie, "It's full-go football" by the start of training camp.
'An Exciting Player': Texans WR John Metchie Praises New Teammate Derek Stingley Jr.
Once rivals at Alabama and LSU, Derek Stingley Jr. and John Metchie III are now teammates with the Houston Texans
'Just Like Tyrann Mathieu': Versatile Jalen Pitre Ready For All-Purpose Role With Texans
Modeling his game after Tyrann Mathieu, Baylor safety Jalen Pitre is ready to become the Honey Badger of Houston
Texans Trade Up, Draft Alabama WR John Metchie III With No. 44 Pick
The Houston Texans made an aggressive move, trading up to No. 44 to take Alabama wideout John Metchie III
Jalen Pitre On Joining the Texans 'God Had A Plan For Me'
A trend continues as the Houston Texans drafted another homegrown prospect in Jalen Pitre from Baylor.
Texans Select Baylor S Jalen Pitre With No. 5 Pick in Round 2 of NFL Draft
The Houston Texans added another dynamic player to the roster with their first pick of the second round
"The SEC Prepared Me": New Texans Draftees Built For Early NFL Success
After spending three season in the Southeastern Conference, Derek Stingley Jr. and Kenyon Green are ready for Day 1 starts as members of the Houston Texans
Texans Draft Big Board: Which Prospects Should Houston Target On Day 2?
The Houston Texans should be looking at targeting these players in the second- and third-round of the 2022 NFL Draft
Should Texans Target Edge Rushers On Day Two?
The Houston Texans have three picks on Friday, should they use one to add to their lackluster pass rush?
Metchie is most excited about reuniting with Texans offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton. Metchie began a relationship with Hamilton in high school, and the two stayed in touch over the years.
Jalen Pitre
Jalen Pitre
Jalen Pitre
The Texans were able to land Metchie by trading back into the second round in a deal with the Cleveland Browns. Houston sent the No. 68, 108 and 124 picks to the Browns in the exchange.
Houston began Day 2 of the draft with the selection of safety Jalen Pitre from Baylor.
"It's an honor," Metchie said when asked about becoming the latest wide receiver to be drafted out of Alabama. "It's the standard for Alabama football. It's an honor to finally become one of the guys."