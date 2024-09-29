Texans Daily

Texans' Stefon Diggs Scores Interesting TD to Tie Game vs. Jaguars

The Houston Texans are tied with the Jacksonville Jaguars after Stefon Diggs scored an interesting touchdown.

Sep 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs (1) reacts after a play during the second quarter against the Chicago Bears at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Sep 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs (1) reacts after a play during the second quarter against the Chicago Bears at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans didn't have the cleanest start against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Following their first loss of the season last Sunday, the Texans are looking to bounce back in Week 4.

Houston's defense nearly got off the field on the first drive of the game, but a muffed punt gave the Jaguars elite field position, which they took advantage of to score the opening touchdown.

The Texans punched back, though, and they did so in interesting style. Houston star wide receiver Stefon Diggs got the ball in the backfield with a handoff. For a second, he looked like he might be passing, but he cut back and used his legs to get into the end zone.

Now, the Texans have the game all squared up at 7 points apiece. The defense has the opportunity to get off the field once again, and it'll be up to Houston's special teams to secure another possession should that happen.

