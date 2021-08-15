Texans Injury Update: On Greenard Ankle & COVID Concerns

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Houston Texans have four players currently on the reserve-COVID-19 list, including positive tests for cornerback Bradley Roby and one other player.

Houston placed offensive tackles Laremy Tunsil, Tytus Howard and Roderick Johnson on the reserve-COVID-19 list Friday because one of those players tested positive and the other two are deemed to be high-risk close contacts.

Texans coach David Culley emphasized that none of the players are experiencing major symptoms.

“When we left to come up here, they seemed to be doing well," Culley said. "Nothing serious. They have the symptoms. Obviously, there’s protocol when you get the symptoms. We’ll just take it from there with those guys.”The Texans started Charlie Heck at right tackle and Geron Christian at left tackle against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, winning their preseason opener, 26-7."As we’ve always said, it’s the next man up," Culley said. "Basically, when one guy goes out, the next guy comes up and he gets in and he does his job. We’ve been that way during training camp with moving guys around. I think the positive thing about moving guys around all during training camp, when those kinds of things happen, we’ve got guys who can play all across the board there. I thought those guys did a good job of doing that."

Meanwhile, defensive end Jon Greenard suffered a minor ankle sprain. Greenard left the game after recording a sack and forced fumble.

"He had a little ankle sprain," Culley said. "We’re not really sure yet what exactly, the magnitude of that injury, but we’ll check that out. But he did have an ankle."

The Texans will return to NRG Stadium for another week of practice before heading over to AT&T Stadium for an in-state series against the Dallas Cowboys.

