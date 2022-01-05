Texans' Former Top Draft Pick: Significant Strides

HOUSTON - Ross Blacklock endured a difficult rookie year.

It was a frustrating 2020 for the Houston Texans' defensive tackle, consumed by overthinking and struggling to adapt to the pressures of being the team's top draft pick. He was ejected from a game against the Baltimore Ravens for throwing a punch. That drew a stinging public rebuke from legendary defensive end J.J. Watt, who is now with the Arizona Cardinals, as the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year called Blacklock's actions "stupid" and "selfish."

But this season the TCU product has made significant strides in his game and mentality.

In 13 games and two starts, he has 21 tackles and two sacks, two passes defensed, four quarterback hits and one forced fumble. Starting the past two games, Blacklock has played a season-high 68- and 60-percent of the snaps.

The Texans finish the season by hosting the AFC South champion Tennessee Titans Sunday at Noon in NRG Stadium.

“Assessing the second season, I think it’s been a pretty good jump for me from last year,” Blacklock said. “ Always room for improvement. Personally, I think there is always another level to go. Personally, one thing I want to do next year is just be more of a leader and a captain in my room as far as being an older guy in my room. I don’t know how our room is going to look next year or anything like that, but just kind of being that spark in our room. That’s my personal goal, but just keep making that step up and keep trying to improve.

“I feel like I made a tremendous jump as far as confidence in play and seeking and discovering more abilities and stuff that I have. But like I said, there’s always plays that I could have made, there’s always things I could get better at. Next year, I’m just focusing on all the things I could have done better last year in terms of stuff that I didn’t learn my rookie year, stuff that I learned from my rookie year. Just try to keep getting better.”

Although the Texans have an identical 4-12 record under first-year coach David Culley heading into the final game of the season as they did a year ago under Bill O’Brien and interim coach Romeo Crennel, Blacklock said it’s a different feeling around the building on Kirby Drive.

“Honestly, I can say a year ago we were kind in the same situation,” Blacklock said. “The mood obviously was different. Guys were kind of ready for it to be over with and just going through the motions. This year, we’re still fighting. We’re still trying to find ways to win, trying to find ways to play together and get better as a team. Each game counts.

“It doesn’t matter what the record says or anything. You can have an impact on this team, an impact on somebody else’s team, ruin the playoffs or whatever the case may be. At the end of the day, we are just here to get a win. We just have to keep putting our best foot forward, and better things and better days are coming.”

The Texans have overcome adversity, including multiple coronavirus cases. Blacklock missed time earlier this season after he tested positive before a road game against the Buffalo Bills.

“I would honestly just say probably COVID, nobody can really control it,” Blacklock said. “COVID hit us pretty hard, but we found ways to work with it and deal with it with the obstacles and stuff. I’d probably say that was a big thing for everybody in the NFL.

“And expectations for next year, I’m sure we just want to have a better year than this year, obviously. Put us in a position to compete better. We’re not making any promises or expectations or anything, but at the end goal, we want to win. We want to win the Super Bowl and we’re going to try our best to get there one day, and next year is just another opportunity, another chance to be able to do that.”

The son of former Harlem Globetrotters player and coach Jimmy Blacklock didn’t have a lot of highlights as a rookie. A former All-Big 12 Conference selection, Blacklock played in 15 games with one start and finished with 14 tackles, one for a loss and two quarterback hits. His playing time was relatively limited. Operating in a rotation, Blacklock played 255 plays for just 23 percent of the overall defensive snaps.

During his final season at TCU before declaring early for the draft, Blacklock recorded 40 tackles, nine for losses and 3 ½ sacks. A former freshman All-American and Big 12 Co-Defensive Freshman of the Year, Blacklock overcame a torn Achilles as a sophomore and finished his career with 67 tackles, 15 ½ for losses and 5 ½ sacks.

Beyond the stats, Blacklock hopes to emerge as a leader.

“Every team I’ve been on, I’ve always been a leader in some form or fashion,” Blacklock said. “It’s not necessarily running everything, but as far as a person in my room helping guys out, I was always that older guy helping guys out, leading them the best way possible.

“I know I’m still a young player, but I can always lead by example for guys coming in, rookies that are in different positions trying to figure out their routines and try to see guys whose routines are good and stuff like that. That’s just always been me. I’m not a big ‘rah-rah’, loud guy, but I try to lead by example the best way that I can, so that’s all I’m trying to do and just keep being my best self for this team.”