Expectations for 1-4, Injury-Ravaged Texans?

The Texans should hope for wins, but losing isn't the end of the world.

HOUSTON -- If anything, the Houston Texans must be looking for two things for the remainder of the season.

The first are players they view can be long-term names to help transition in a rebuild under the new regime. The second is if rookie quarterback Davis Mills is the future heir apparent to Deshaun Watson.

Everything else can be marked down as "extra points" moving forward.

Houston currently sits at 1-4 through the first five weeks. Despite a strong outing against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and consistent play early in Cleveland against the Browns, the remaining games have been mixed at best.

The Texans blew a touchdown lead in the final 15 minutes against the New England Patriots last Sunday. If there ever was a time to prove things were looking up, it was against another team with a rookie quarterback.

Mills looked better than Mac Jones for a majority of snaps. The difference? Jones' thrived in the second half thanks to efficient play-calling. The Texans were mulled over by inconsistencies and injuries.

This is a team with multiple holes that need to be filled in the coming seasons. Houston desperately needs a No. 1 cornerback for its secondary. They could use help on the interior offensive line, as well as more pass rush for defensive coordinator Lovie Smith's 4-3 base set.

Adding in a wide receiver or two could help. As could maybe depth at safety. How does winning a division title help with that?

Simple, it doesn't.

The Texans are one a four-game losing streak that could extend over the next month. The Indianapolis Colts are better than its 1-4 record. The Arizona Cardinals are last undefeated team in the NFL. The L.A. Rams are one of the more complete rosters and the Miami Dolphins could be turning the corner with the return of Tua Tagovailoa.

Should they not, there's a quarterback waiting around at NRG Stadium for the right price.

Sure, winning against the New York Jets or even playing spoiler to a team like Tennessee or Indianapolis is great, but what does it do for the current status of the franchise? Each win moves Houston down the draft board for next April.

Three wins likely keeps the Texans picking inside the top five for a top talent. Five wins might push them outside the top 10.

Losing is far from fun, but it can pay off for teams in the long run. Take a look at the Dolphins in 2019. After trading away multiple assets and accepting a 5-11 record, the team doubled its wins a season later.

If not for injuries, perhaps they'd be viewed as a playoff contender once more.

The season before, the Cardinals accepted a 3-13 record with rookie QB Josh Rosen. The following draft, they landed Kyler Murray. Entering his third season, Murray looks to be the league MVP and the catalyst to a surging club in the NFL's toughest division.

Texans general manager Nick Caserio spent 20 seasons in New England. During that span, the Patriots missed the postseason three times. They only picked top 10 twice, one which came via a trade with the New Orleans Saints to select linebacker Jerod Mayo.

Perhaps Caserio was on to something when selecting Mills No. 67 overall. In both home starts this season, the Stanford product looked the part of an up and coming quarterback, throwing for four touchdowns against zero turnovers.

Should Caserio, Texans coach David Culley and the board view Mills as the next QB, the draft can be used to build around him. These would likely also include any picks garnered in a Watson trade to help speed up the rebuilding process.

Yes, Houston might win against the Colts Sunday, but winning as many game as possible to this point could be problematic. The worst thing a rebuilding franchise can do in its inaugural season of tearing down the walls is finishing with an 8-9 or 9-8 record.

Those .500 teams are caught in limbo. Houston can't afford that for Mills or the next QB of the future.

Wins this season could be few and far between for the Texans. It could be a blessing in the long run for the club.

Isn't that the end goal for Caserio and Co. anyways?