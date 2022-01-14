Houston's GM is not closing the door on potentially moving out of the third overall pick

The Houston Texans currently own the third overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. That doesn't mean they are closed for business when it comes to trade options.

Texans general manager Nick Caserio said Friday at his press conference that Houston is looking at all options. This includes moving back in the draft to garner more selections rather than taking a top name third overall.

"Right now, we have the third overall pick or whatever that is, whether or not we stay at three, that's a whole separate discussion, and we'll talk about the draft a little bit later," Caserio said. "So, I think there's some pretty good things in place."

Currently, Houston is slotted behind the Jacksonville Jaguars and Detroit Lions. Jacksonville could go one of two ways by selecting an offensive lineman to protect second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence or taking the best player available.

The Lions are expected to select a defensive lineman. Early reports names suggest they will decide between Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux or Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 2 pick.

The Texans have been mocked to a plethora of names, including Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal, LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr, Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton, North Carolina State offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu and others. Should they not have a preference in the player, moving back for more draft capital could be the best option.

Caserio, who spent 20 seasons working in the New England Patriots' front office, is accustomed to trading down. Since 2010, the Patriots have traded out of their initial draft selection eight times.

Houston also is expected to add several more selections with the trade of Deshaun Watson. Despite the firing of David Culley, the Texans still are expected to move the disgruntled quarterback this offseason.

Watson, who requested a trade last offseason, is still facing 22 civil counts of sexual misconduct and sexual assault. Caserio did not comment in detail of Watson's status with the team or a timetable on when he would be moved.

"There's a lot of work to do in front of us and we're not afraid to roll up our sleeves," Caserio said.