Texans 2022 Plans: Who Do They Play? Where Do They Draft?

HOUSTON -- How the Houston Texans' coaching staff and roster will be constructed for next season remain fluid situations.

What is known is who the Texans will play in 2022.

The Texans finished 4-13 and have the third overall pick of the first round, a position that could land them an elite pass rusher, an offensive tackle or even a defensive back depending on how the board unfolds.

The Texans' opponents for 2022 are set.

That includes the usual home schedule against three AFC South division competitors, the Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans, as well as games against the Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Charger, Washington Football Team and the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Texans' away games are against the Colts, Jaguars and Titans as well as the Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Chicago Bears and Las Vegas Raiders.

“Yeah, I'm excited for the future, what the future holds for everybody," Texans rookie wide receiver Nico Collins said Sunday following a 28-25 loss to the Titans in the season finale. "This year was a year of habits. I want to build a lot of habits, a great foundation, a routine. I feel like this year was about that and opportunity. When opportunity comes, take advantage of it, have fun with it. At the end of the day, it's playing football. I feel like this year, everybody, the rookie class coming in, it was the first year.

"It's a lot on your plate, but it's really how you balance it. You've got to find that balance, and I feel like that's what we all did. When the time came, when it got hard, we all just leaned on each other, and that's what we signed up for. That's what we want to do. I feel like that helped out a lot, just having each other there. Everybody feeling the same way, the whole team. Mentally, just got to dig deep and keep pushing. I feel like we didn't finish the way we wanted to, but I feel like we left the field today with a great feeling for the future.”