HOUSTON -- It would be easy to say that facing a rookie quarterback should bode well in the favor of any roster. It's harder to judge, however, when presented with a plethora of veteran pass-catchers.

Barring a last-minute, miracle recovery from starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, the San Francisco 49ers are turning to rookie Trey Lance Sunday in Santa Clara, Calif against the Houston Texans. Lance, the No. 3 pick last April, hasn't seen action since a Week 5 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

That game marked his first start in the NFL. It wasn't pretty, but then again, how many rookies shine under that type of pressure? Lance completed only 51.7 percent of his passes for 192 yards and tossed an interception.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said this past week Lance has improved over the past month and is ready to start. Part of the reason San Francisco (8-7) could breath easy is Lance's supporting cast.

It starts with wide receiver Deebo Samuel. It ends with fullback Kyle Juszczyk. In-between, there are plenty of playmakers that can give the Texans' fits on the way to ending Houston's two-game winning streak.

"When you are that top guy in the draft, we know that you are good," cornerback Tavierre Thomas said of Lance. "Just got to go out there and just try to pick up a little bit of keys that we can play off of and just go from there."

Samuel, the third-year playmaker from South Carolina, no longer be described as "just" a wide receiver. Shanahan elected to expand his role in the run game, making him a weapon on the ground for the hard yards after initial contact.

Gadget players continue to make their mark in the league, and Samuel is another one. He's averaging 6.7 yards per play as a running back and leads the team with seven rushing touchdowns. Through the air, he's recorded over 1,200 receiving yards and five scores.

"Deebo is a very special person. He is a guy that can have the ball in his hands," cornerback Desmond King said. "He can catch the ball. He’s a gadget guy so we are going to have to be prepared for what he has coming to the table.”

Samuel isn't alone in the receiving game. Second-year target Brandon Aiyuk is averaging 13.6 yards per catch and has five scores. Jauan Jennings, a fellow 2021 draft pick, has three touchdowns off 16 receptions.

Young quarterbacks will often trust those working across the middle. Therein lies the problem of stopping tight end George Kittle. Considered by some to be the top tight end in the game, Texans defensive coordinator Lovie Smith considers him to be a "security blanket" for the offense.

He's not wrong. Of his 65 receptions, 34 have come on first downs. He's currently averaging 15.5 yards per catch on third down.

"How many tight ends do you know that are 6-4, 6-’5 whatever he is and over 250, runs a 4.5," Smith said Thursday. "He can vertical, long jump. All those numbers that mean something, showing explosion.

"For any quarterback to have somebody like that to throw the ball to, he can line up anywhere. That in itself is a tough duty."

In Lance's last start, Samuel and Juszczyk were the most targeted players, each receiving three catches and at least four targets. Of Lance's three touchdown passes, Samuel has recorded two.

The Texans are hopeful their winning streak can improve to three games behind fellow rookie quarterback Davis Mills. Offensively, Mills must continue his success of a high completion rating and winning in the red zone.

Defensively, Houston must contain Lance's weapons first and the quarterback second. Rookie or not, it's easier said than done — just ask eight other rosters how they looked in defeat.