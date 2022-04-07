Skip to main content

Coach Brian Flores Adds Texans To NFL Racism Lawsuit, Houston Responds

Brian Flores adds the Houston Texans to racial discrimination lawsuit against the NFL. The Texans released a statement following Flores' claim.

HOUSTON — Former Houston Texans coaching candidate Brian Flores continues his lawsuit against the NFL for racial discrimination. 

Thursday morning, the Texans became the sixth team to be added to Flores' lawsuit against the NFL. Pro Football Talk was first to report. Flores claims that the Texans decided not to hire him for their vacant head coaching job due to his decision to file a case against the league

Nov 7, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores exits the field after the game against the Houston Texans at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Flores also states that his case was the reason the Texans diverted to the hiring of Lovie Smith over their top choice in Josh McCown. Prior to Smith's hiring on Feb. 8, Flores, McCown and Philadelphia Eagles' defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon were Houston's three coaching finalists.

"The search for our head coach was very thorough and inclusive," the Texans said in a statement released via social media. "Brian Flores was among the first candidates we held a formal interview with for the position, and he remained a candidate until the very end.

"We have a lot of respect for Brian both personally and professionally. He has been a competitive coach in the league for a number of years and his resume speaks for itself."

Lovie Smith

Flores spent three seasons as the head coach of the Miami Dolphins. He went 24-25 during that time. Flores' best season came in 2020 when the Dolphins finished the year with a 10-6 record. It marked the first time since 2016 that Miami finished the season with double-digit wins.

The Dolphins fired Flores one day following the conclusion of the 2021 season. Miami finished with a record of 9-8.  

"In the end, we made the decision to hire Lovie Smith as our head coach and we believe he is the best fit for our team moving forward," the Texans said. "It was a very fluid process that allowed us to spend time with a number of quality candidates. We are proud of our decision and will vigorously defend our process."

In addition to adding the Texans, former NFL coaches Ray Horton and Steve Wilks have joined Flores' complaint.

