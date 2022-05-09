2022 Draft: Where Do Texans Rank In AFC South?

NFL.com has graded all four of the AFC South's draft classes, and Houston Texans fans should be cautiously optimistic.

The Houston Texans may not have won the AFC South since 2019, but according to a report, they can now claim a moral victory within their division.

NFL.com graded every team's draft class, and while all four team's in the AFC South were seen as thoroughly mediocre, the Texans were on the top end with the division's only B+.

"General manager Nick Caserio might have delivered five future starters to the franchise with his work over the three days of selections, although Houston’s class does have a little bit of a boom-or-bust element to it," NFL.com's Dan Parr wrote.

© SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Content Services, LLC Derek Stingley Jr. Kenyon Green © Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports John Metchie III

They cite the fact that cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., guard Kenyon Green, and wide receiver John Metchie III were all drafted higher than their draft analyst, Daniel Jeremiah, had them graded. The most dramatic of these was Metchie for who the Texans traded up to pick 44 to grab him, with Jeremiah rating him 76th in the class.

Regardless, the 'boom' potential for each makes them interesting picks.

"If Stingley gets back to playing like he did as a freshman at LSU in 2019, there will be no debate over whether Caserio made the right call with the initial first-round pick of his tenure," Parr wrote. "Green has a chance to be a dominant road grader right off the bat, so I’m not going to quibble with taking a guard of his caliber so early. The Texans need players like him to take pressure off young quarterback Davis Mills, who will also benefit from eventually having Metchie, who is coming off an ACL tear, available in the slot."

When it came to the selections of safety Jalen Pitre, linebacker Christian Harris, and running back Dameon Pierce, the response was nothing but positive.

© Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Jalen Pitre © Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Christian Harris Dameon Pierce

"There was certainly solid value in the selections of Pitre, Harris and Pierce, who each have a good shot to become starters early in their careers," Parr wrote. "With so many needs, Houston had to take a best-player-available approach, and it did a nice job of finding prospects who can help push the team in a better direction."

By comparison, the Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts were given a B, while the Jacksonville Jaguars a B-.