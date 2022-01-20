Source: Texans Claim Texas A&M & Packers Ex Pass-Rusher Kingsley Keke

HOUSTON - The Texans have claimed defensive end Kingsley Keke off waivers from the Green Bay Packers with him joining the roster officially deferred until after the Super Bowl, according to a league source.

Keke was cut by the Packers this week.

He has 20 tackles and one forced fumble this season. For his career, he has 47 tackles, 6 1/2 sacks and two forced fumbles.

Keke sacked Drew Brees twice in 2020 in a win over the New Orleans Saints. He had two sacks against Carson Wentz in 2020 in a win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

A former Texas A&M standout and Packers fifth-round draft pick, Keke, 25, was a finalist for the Greater Houston Lombardi award as a senior at George Ranch. He recorded 60 tackles, 10 for losses, five sacks and blocked two kicks.

For the Aggies, the 6-3, 290-pound Keke had 150 career tackles, 21 tackles for losses and a dozen sacks.

Green Bay, moving on into the NFL playoffs, likely released Keke, despite his productivity level, because the Pack needed room to make another activation or two. Ironically for the Texans, those moves figure to include a pair of former Houston players. This move for the moment puts the Packers at 52 players on the roster, with word that that last roster spot will probably be going to wide receiver Randall Cobb … and with former Houston Texans defensive standout Whitney Mercilus also hoping to be moved back to the Packers 53-man roster for the Green Bay playoff run.