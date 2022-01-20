Skip to main content

Source: Texans Claim Texas A&M & Packers Ex Pass-Rusher Kingsley Keke

Source: Texans claim Kingsley Keke from Packers

HOUSTON - The Texans have claimed defensive end Kingsley Keke off waivers from the Green Bay Packers with him joining the roster officially deferred until after the Super Bowl, according to a league source.

Keke was cut by the Packers this week.

He has 20 tackles and one forced fumble this season. For his career, he has 47 tackles, 6 1/2 sacks and two forced fumbles.

Keke sacked Drew Brees twice in 2020 in a win over the New Orleans Saints. He had two sacks against Carson Wentz in 2020 in a win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Recommended Articles

7AFCE748-0DFB-4CC6-892F-810F1E2293C8
Play

Source: Texans Claim Texas A&M & Packers Ex Pass-Rusher Kingsley Keke

Source: Texans claim Kingsley Keke from Packers

7 minutes ago
7 minutes ago
Kenneth Walker III
Play

Could Doak Walker Winner Fix Texans' Run Game in 2022?

In a new mock draft, the Texans add an award-winning running back

23 minutes ago
23 minutes ago
Nov 7, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores exits the field after the game against the Houston Texans at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Texans Coach Search: Pros And Cons Of Hiring Brian Flores

Brian Flores could be the top option for Houston, but is he the right option?

2 hours ago
2 hours ago

A former Texas A&M standout and Packers fifth-round draft pick, Keke, 25, was a finalist for the Greater Houston Lombardi award as a senior at George Ranch. He recorded 60 tackles, 10 for losses, five sacks and blocked two kicks.

For the Aggies, the 6-3, 290-pound Keke had 150 career tackles, 21 tackles for losses and a dozen sacks.

Green Bay, moving on into the NFL playoffs, likely released Keke, despite his productivity level, because the Pack needed room to make another activation or two. Ironically for the Texans, those moves figure to include a pair of former Houston players. This move for the moment puts the Packers at 52 players on the roster, with word that that last roster spot will probably be going to wide receiver Randall Cobb … and with former Houston Texans defensive standout Whitney Mercilus also hoping to be moved back to the Packers 53-man roster for the Green Bay playoff run.

7AFCE748-0DFB-4CC6-892F-810F1E2293C8
News

Source: Texans Claim Texas A&M & Packers Ex Pass-Rusher Kingsley Keke

7 minutes ago
Kenneth Walker III
News

Could Doak Walker Winner Fix Texans' Run Game in 2022?

23 minutes ago
Nov 7, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores exits the field after the game against the Houston Texans at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
News

Texans Coach Search: Pros And Cons Of Hiring Brian Flores

2 hours ago
5016F229-DD86-4E1D-A37D-E1BF106D5217
News

NFL Hiring Name to Watch: ‘Trusted’ Raiders Exec DuJuan Daniels

6 hours ago
omenihu
News

'Circus Show': Texans Blasted By 49ers' Charles Omenihu

8 hours ago
nick watson
News

Texans Trade of QB Deshaun Watson? 'Open for Business,' Says GM

Jan 19, 2022
C84DAFF4-7143-42EF-8EB8-5B2C988CC3E1
News

Sources: Texans Request Interview Rams' Offensive Mastermind

Jan 19, 2022
Jack Easterby | Cal McNair
News

'Punching Bag': Texans GM Defends Jack Easterby

Jan 19, 2022