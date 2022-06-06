The Houston Texans found themselves on both ends of CBS' recent NFL alternate uniform rankings.

Alternate NFL uniforms can prove divisive, and according to CBS, the Houston Texans have both some of the best, and worst, in the league.

Excluding throwback uniforms and third kits, they found 28 to rank, and barely finding their way out of the basement are the Texans with their all-blue "Color Rush" uniform.

These "Color Rush" uniforms are unnecessary with the "Battle Red" alternates also in the rotation, ruining a home jersey that is one of the best in the NFL. The red numbers are unnecessary with this look, a uniform Houston keeps in the rotation. This uniform set only goes well with the blue pants, but the Texans don't have a throwback design to use -- so this will have to do. One set of alternates works well for the Texans.

CBS wrote in the article that "These rankings of the current alternate uniforms in the NFL are certainly debatable" - so at least they got something right because, in our opinion, they're way off base with this ranking.

© Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

If there's a crumb of comfort to be found in this ranking, it's that below the Texans are their division rivals and former Houston-based franchise the Tennessee Titans.

Thankfully, the ranking claws back at least some credibility by placing Houston's "Battle Red" alternate eighth overall.

The "Battle Red" alternates are easily the best of the Texans' alternate jerseys, a look that has aged gracefully since it made its debut in 2005. These uniforms have been worn with red pants, blue pants, and white pants and have worked well with each. "Battle Red' is worn once a year and "Battle Red Day" is an annual tradition for the Texans. The red pants have been gone for a decade, actually making this uniform combination even better.

This article does raise an interesting question: What will the Texans debut next?

2022 marks 20 years since the Texans debuted - meaning they're a ways away from considering a throwback jersey.

However, in 2012 they wore a commemorative patch to mark 10 years in the league. They have also worn a patch to commemorate the passing of their owner and founder Robert McNair.

As such, it would be a surprise if they didn't introduce something similar for 2022.

But one thing is known for certain, we believe, among Texans fans: Those "Color Rush" uniforms should have made the top 10.