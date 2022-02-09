Texans' Andre Johnson Awaits Results For Hall of Fame Candidacy

Andre Johnson soon could be a member of the NFL Hall of Fame and the first for the Houston Texans

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans have much to look forward in the coming months. New head coach Lovie Smith hopes to bring the same fire and passion found from his days with the Chicago Bears to the newfound team at NRG Stadium.

If that wasn't enough, the Texans soon could have their first Hall of Fame recipient if the voters believe he is qualified. After careful consideration, Andre Johnson will soon have his answer.

Johnson, a former All-Pro wide receiver best known for his time as the Texans' top target, will find out Thursday if he will forever be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility. He is one of 15 finalists hoping to hear his name called as a member of the Class of 2022.

"I tell people all the time that I'm not worried about it too much," Johnson said Tuesday afternoon when asked about the voting process. "It's not in my control. It's up to the voters."

Johnson spent 12 of his 14 seasons in the league with the Texans after being selected out of Miami (FL) third overall in 2003. A staple of the franchise and its growth from a newly formed team to a playoff-caliber roster, Johnson is the only player as a member of the Texans' Ring of Honor.

During his dozen seasons with the Texans, Johnson was able to become the all-time leader in every receiving category in franchise history. He finished his tenure in Houston with 1,012 catches for 13,597 yards and 64 touchdowns.

Johnson is joined by defensive end DeMarcus Ware, linebacker Patrick Willis, offensive tackle Willie Anderson and return specialist Devin Hester and first-time eligible candidates. He is one of three receivers up for a shot at Canton, joining former All-Pros Torry Holt and Reggie Wayne.

Even if Johnson doesn't make it as a first-time inductee, he considers it a blessing that his work has been praised by voters early on in the process.

"I'm embracing it," Johnson said. "I just appreciate the support from everybody here in this city. You know, walking through the grocery store and around people and hearing the say 'I hope you get in,' and stuff like that. I'm really appreciative."

Other finalists for the 2022 class include offensive tackle Tony Boselli, linebacker Sam Mills, defensive end Jared Allen, linebacker Zach Thomas, defensive tackle Bryant Young, defensive end Richard Seymour, cornerback Ronde Barber and safety LeRoy Butler. Former coach Dick Vermeil, wide receiver Cliff Branch and supervisor of officials Art McNally were nominated for the senior representatives.

The committee whittled down the nominees from 15 to 10 to 5 before voting on the finalist to make the class late last month. To be selected, candidates must receive an 80 percent or better approval rate from the 49-member voting staff.

The Class of 2022 will be unveiled during the NFL Honors Show on Thursday, along with this season's MVP, Walter Payton Man of the Year, Coach of the Year and others.