BREAKING: Texans Great Andre Johnson Misses Out On 2022 Hall of Fame Class

Andre Johnson will wait another season to receive his bust in Canton, Ohio

HOUSTON -- The wait is over for the Houston Texans and Andre Johnson. The answer, however, was not what fans expected.

Johnson, the former All-Pro wide receiver best known for his time as the Texans' top target, was not selected to the Hall of Fame on his first year of eligibility. He was one of 15 finalists this season, but ultimately will have to wait another year for his chance to receive a bust in Canton, Ohio.

"I tell people all the time that I'm not worried about it too much," Johnson said Tuesday when asked about the voting process. "It's not in my control. It's up to the voters."

Johnson spent 12 of his 14 seasons in the league with the Texans after being selected out of Miami third overall in 2003. A foundation of the franchise and its growth from a newly formed team to a playoff-caliber roster, Johnson is the only player recognized as a member of the Texans' Ring of Honor.

During his dozen seasons with the Texans, Johnson became the all-time franchise leader in every receiving category. He finished his tenure in Houston with 1,012 catches for 13,597 yards and 64 touchdowns.

Johnson was joined by defensive end DeMarcus Ware, linebacker Patrick Willis, offensive tackle Willie Anderson and return specialist Devin Hester and first-time eligible candidates. He was one of three receivers up for a shot at Canton, joining former All-Pros Torry Holt and Reggie Wayne.

The Class of 2022 featured offensive tackle Tony Boselli, linebacker Sam Mills, , defensive end Richard Seymour, defensive tackle Bryant Young, wide receiver Cliff Branch, safety LeRoy Butler, former coach Dick Vermeil and supervisor of officials Art McNally.

Even though Johnson will not be a first-ballot inductee, he considered it a blessing that his work has been praised by voters early on in the process.

"I'm embracing it," Johnson said going into the week. "I just appreciate the support from everybody here in this city. You know, walking through the grocery store and around people and hearing the say, 'I hope you get in,' and stuff like that. I'm really appreciative."