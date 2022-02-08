Skip to main content

Former Texans Star Andre Johnson Provides Insight On Lovie Smith Hiring

HOUSTON -- Andre Johnson is tired of seeing the Houston Texans lose. He saw it as a player and now continues to see it as an ambassador of the organization. 

The potential Hall of Fame wide receiver was in attendance for the introduction of new head coach Lovie Smith Tuesday. Smith, 63, served as Houston's defensive coordinator under David Culley last season and was a last-second candidate for the open position. 

Johnson played against Smith when he served as coach of the Chicago Bears. That vast knowledge of the game and experience in the driver's seat might just be exactly what Houston needs after posting back-to-back four-win seasons. 

"Having Lovie Smith is the right way to get started," Johnson said. "With this hire, you'll get some of the fans back and now it's about getting the right players in the building and putting a good product out on the field." 

Johnson can recall begin drafted by Houston in 2003. Still a young organization, fans of the franchise bought in despite going 4-12 in the inaugural season back in 2002. 

Soon, losing was customary inside NRG Stadium. Even with Johnson becoming one of the top receivers in the game, the Texans wouldn't surpass more than seven wins until 2007 in the second year of the Gary Kubiak era. 

Last season, Houston's attendance was scare at times. On Sundays, a usual packed house was met with giant gaps of empty rows throughout the complex. At times, cheers from the opposing team would be louder than the home crowd. 

"I don't care what anybody says, it doesn't feel good as a player to be playing in an empty stadium," Johnson said. "At the end of the day, your fans are basically your home-field advantage. It feels great to hear that stadium go crazy when you score a touchdown."

Johnson can remember when fans would show up with trash bags on their heads during the losing times. The hope is under Smith and general manager Nick Caserio, those days will remain in past. 

Smith said that the goal of every team is simply winning football games. He considers his philosophy "old school" when it comes to constructing a roster and putting together a staff. 

According to Smith, there are four elements of winning games in today's league. The first three are common; offense, defense, and special teams. The fourth element? Smith believes that's the fans being a part of gameday, stating that teams can only win when the fanbase is behind them.

It's a goal Smith hopes to meet by Week 1 of the new campaign. 

"I've seen the days where it's tough playing at NRG Stadium," Smith said. "It's our responsibility to bring the fans back and get them excited about the product we're going to put on the football field. I guarantee you we can do that." 

