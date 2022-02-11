BREAKING: Texans Great Andre Johnson Misses Cut For Hall of Fame

Skip to main content

HOUSTON -- The wait is over for the Houston Texans and Andre Johnson. The answer, however, was not what fans expected. 

Johnson, the former All-Pro wide receiver best known for his time with the Texans, was not selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility. He was one of 15 finalists this season, but ultimately will have to wait at least another year to get his bust in Canton, Ohio. 

"I tell people all the time that I'm not worried about it too much," Johnson said earlier this week. "It's not in my control. It's up to the voters."

Johnson spent 12 of his 14 NFL seasons with the Texans after being selected out of Miami third overall in 2003. A foundational piece as a new franchise grew into a playoff contender, Johnson is the only member of the Texans' Ring of Honor. 

During his dozen seasons with the Texans, Johnson became the all-time franchise leader in every major receiving category. He finished his tenure in Houston with 1,012 catches for 13,597 yards and 64 touchdowns.

Johnson was joined by defensive end DeMarcus Ware, linebacker Patrick Willis, offensive tackle Willie Anderson and return specialist Devin Hester and first-time eligible candidates. He was one of three receivers up for a shot at Canton, joining former All-Pros Torry Holt and Reggie Wayne. 

The Class of 2022 featured offensive tackle Tony Boselli, linebacker Sam Mills, defensive end Richard Seymour, defensive tackle Bryant Young, receiver Cliff Branch, safety LeRoy Butler, former coach Dick Vermeil and supervisor of officials Art McNally. 

Even though Johnson will not be a first-ballot inductee, he considered it a blessing to even be in the conversation for pro football's highest honor.

"I'm embracing it," Johnson said recently. "I just appreciate the support from everybody here in this city. You know, walking through the grocery store and around people and hearing the say, 'I hope you get in' and stuff like that. I'm really appreciative."

